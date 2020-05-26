50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
May 26, 1970
UNITY — Voters in the Hereford-Unity-Ironside School District approved the district’s revised 1970-71 school budget of $207,324 by a vote of 118 yes votes to 90 no votes.
On May 4 the district’s voters had rejected the district’s proposed budget of $215,324. The voters in the district have to vote on the entire budget as it has no tax base.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 26, 1995
For the second time this week, the Baker Ranger District has sent an unresolved appeal of a timber sale to the U.S. Forest Service’s regional office in Portland.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 26, 2010
The owner of Baker City’s four grass tennis courts has asked the city’s Planning Commission for permission to leave the court lights shining until 10 p.m. on as many as 10 nights per year, instead of the current lights-out time of 9 p.m.
Don McClure, who bought the courts a few years ago from original owners Borden and Sandy Granger, also wants to play host to tennis tournaments on as many as 30 days per year, eight days more than the current city-imposed limit of 22.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 27, 2019
Jim Lampkins pauses in his war story, the memories from 75 years ago still raw in his mind.
“Our toughest duty was Okinawa,” he said.
Stationed on a U.S. Navy destroyer in the Pacific theater during World War II, Lampkins’ ship was on “picket” duty sent halfway to Japan. Their mission: intercept Japanese kamikaze pilots before they got to the main fleet.
“We never got hit,” Lampkins said.
Other ships weren’t so lucky. Lampkins and other sailors were charged with finding the survivors.
“There weren’t many — oil burning on the water, the ship still exploding,” he said.
Then he pauses, collecting his thoughts.
“The ones who weren’t ... we took their life jacket and dog tags. It was terrible.”
Lampkins turns 97 on June 14. He enlisted with the U.S. Navy in 1942 in Enterprise, where he worked at a bank post-graduation.
