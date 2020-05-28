50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
May 29, 1970
Four Baker County high school seniors have been selected for the East all-star Class B high school team. They are Dave Rawls of Huntington, and Tony Johnson, Dave Williams and Dean Sass of Pine-Eagle High.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 29, 1995
SUMPTER — One of Sumpter’s newest businesses gives customers a taste of the Old West — a taste they can keep with them forever.
Sumpter Photographics and Emporium, owned by Steve and Casey Rich, offers customers the opportunity to have their picture taken in dress from past eras, particularly the Old West.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 28, 2010
You are entitled to resent this May.
To despise it, even.
The month has quite a lot to answer for, climatically speaking.
Ball games canceled.
Picnics postponed.
And above all an absence of the sunny, milk weather which we naturally feel we have earned, having so recently endured the depravities of winter in a mountain valley.
But this May, as the saying goes, has been beyond the pale.
The average high temperature at the airport for the first 27 days was 58.6 degrees.
That’s about 8 degrees below average.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 29, 2019
HUNTINGTON — The town of Huntington is in mourning this week.
The sadness came over the community of 440 after a fire swept through the downtown business district Thursday night, destroying iconic buildings that have been a point of pride for Huntington residents since they were constructed in 1890.
The loss of the three-story brick building that housed Howell’s Cafe and the Streamliner Lounge and the adjoining building that housed Grady’s Tavern has left community residents stunned.
Nearly everyone in the town, near the Snake River about 45 miles southeast of Baker City, seems to have fond memories of time spent in the buildings.
Mayor Richard Cummings, 76, who originally moved to Huntington with his family in 1949, said the buildings were always part of the town.
“The buildings were (Thursday) like they were then,” he said. “They stood the times.”
