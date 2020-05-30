50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
May 30, 1970
Keith R. Kirkwood, present Justice of the Peace, Baker District No. 1, has submitted his resignation to Gov. Tom McCall in a letter dated May 21, and released to the press this morning.
The resignation was tendered because of Kirkwood’s anticipated move into private business in Eugene in June.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 30, 1995
Lessons about bugs, plants, wildlife and more came to life for Churchill School sixth-graderrs in a week of classes at Phillips Park during the second annual Outdoor School May 22-26.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 31, 2010
Bryan Bolin was hiking through the sage, checking range fences, when he saw what looked like bones in a creek bed.
“I kicked the first one, thinking it was a cow bone, but it clanged like ceramic, so I looked a little closer,” Bolin said. “It looked like a very large foot bone.”
“Personally, I think it’s a mammal, possibly a prehistoric mammoth, or possibly a dinosaur, because they were around here,” Bolin said.
Since discovering the fossilized bones a couple weeks ago, Bolin said he has been quietly checking with archaeological experts, as well as gemologists.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 31, 2019
The Baker School District plans to hire a full-time athletic director who would work year-round.
The salary range, on a 260-day contract, is listed at between $95,193 to $116,039.
The current athletic director is Tim Smith, a 20-year teacher at Baker High School. Smith teaches science classes for three periods of his day and the other three are dedicated to his work as athletic director through an extra-duty contract.
Smith is employed on a 174-day annual contract as are other teachers.
The current athletic director’s extra-duty contract includes stipends ranging from $4,956 to $6,019 in two separate payments, one for fall sports and one for winter sports. Smith is at the top of that extra-duty scale. He receives a full-time teaching salary in addition to his athletic director stipends, Superintendent Mark Witty said.
