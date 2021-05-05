50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
May 6, 1971
County extension agent John Hesketh announced to the county court yesterday morning that the expanded food and nutrition program in Baker is in operational status.
He said 25 families are signed up for the program, most of the initial contacts coming from welfare of the Office of Economic Opportunity. Most are on the food stamp program, but this is not a requirement to take advantage of the service.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 6, 1996
You still have a chance to buy a lot adjacent to the land where Baker City wants to build nine new holes for its public golf course.
City officials had thought earlier this year that they had buyers for all seven of the lots. But one potential buyer decided not to purchase one of the lots, City Attorney Tim Collins said.
The lot is still available for $35,000. Terms are available, Collins said.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 6, 2011
Baker City is pretty diminutive in terms of population, but it’s making a big showing in an online beauty contest.
Baker City is vying for the title “Most Beautiful” in an Internet competition for small towns sponsored by Rand McNally (the atlas maker) and USA Today.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 7, 2020
Baker County has its first confirmed case of the coronavirus.
The Baker County Health Department announced Wednesday morning that a county resident had tested positive. The Department declined to give any information about the person or the circumstances under which the person was tested, citing a federal health privacy law.
Holly Kerns, Baker County public information officer, said she could not provide information that might in any way identify the person. Kerns said the county was notified of the confirmed case Wednesday a short time before a press release was issued at 10:14 a.m.
While Kerns said she understands the public’s concern and desire for more information about the person, federal privacy rules, known by the acronym HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act), prohibit authorities from releasing any individually identifying health information.
“I know the public is looking for that information, and I’m sorry there isn’t more that we can provide legally,” Kerns said.
The person who tested positive has been directed to isolate from others for the duration of the illness, which is until they are symptom-free for 72 hours, according to a press release from the Health Department.
The Health Department will employ “contact tracing” to interview the infected person and try to identify people who the person might have been in contact within the past 14 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.