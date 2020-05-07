50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
May 9, 1970
Charlie Chandler and Denzil Robbins walked off with the top two awards given out by the Baker High School Future Farmers of America chapter and its Parent and Son banquet in the high school Friday evening. Chandler was named the chapter’s star chapter farmer and Robbins was named the star chapter’s greenhand.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 8, 1995
Shouting slogans such as “What do we want? Justice; When do we want it? Now,” state employees from Baker City picketed the offices where they normally work this morning on the first day of a statewide strike.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 7, 2010
Baker County residents again came away disappointed after a three-hour session in which Idaho Power Co. officials laid out plans for construction of a 500-kilovolt transmission line from Boardman to Hemingway, Idaho.
Idaho Power announced last month that its preferred route will travel about a mile east of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 8, 2019
Tourism is on a decade-long growth trend in Baker County, and Timothy Bishop is working to maintain that momentum.
So is Linea Gagliano.
Bishop, who is Baker County’s contract tourism marketing director, and Gagliano, director of global communications for Travel Oregon, met Tuesday morning on the fifth floor of the Baker Tower to sift through the latest reports showing how much visitors contribute to the economies of Baker County, Eastern Oregon and the state.
They gathered in the office of Greg Smith, Baker County’s contract economic developer, along with Jamie Porter, industry communications content editor for Travel Oregon, and Alana Garner Carollo, who was in just her second day as executive director of the Eastern Oregon Visitors Association.
Smith participated by phone.
The reports from Dean Runyan Associates show that since a drop during the Great Recession, travel spending has increased every year since.
