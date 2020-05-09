50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
May 10, 1970
Headlining wrestling matches here Thursday at the Baker Junior High School will be Tony Borne against Karl Von Steiger in a match to the finish.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 9, 1995
Cloudbursts and lightning that accompanied Monday afternoon’s thunderstorms caused one power outage in Baker City, eroded sections of gravel shoulder on Interstate 84 near the Campbell Street interchange and caused traffic signals to flash on city streets.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 10, 2010
Jeff Colton aims not to offend, but he admits, grudgingly, that he wouldn’t be dismayed if May delivered another snowstorm.
Now he’s gone and done it.
“I don’t want people to hate me,” Colton said.
He appreciates a sunny summer day as much as the next guy.
Except the next guy doesn’t have a 5-mile-long reservoir to worry about.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 10, 2019
The Baker High School library hummed Thursday morning with the voices of local war veterans telling stories of their service and answering questions from students.
Among the veterans, Randy Guyer laid out photos and documents for students to see, explaining his different responsibilities and assignments.
Guyer described some of his jobs within the army, including one with the thought-provoking title of nuclear burst measurement officer.
Irv Townsend, a former Army helicopter pilot, sat with a group of students who admired his slide show of pictures from his exploits during the Vietnam War.
He has more than 1,000 slides.
He told students, as they looked at the scenes, that “what you’re going to see is my perspective of being a pilot.”
Summer Curry described her time in the Army, gesturing to a prayer rug and vase she brought for students to see from her 20 years and one month of service. That included stints in Afghanistan from 2004 to 2006, and in Iraq, 2008-09.
Ayden Welk, a freshman asked; “What was it like serving?”
“I loved it,” answered Curry, who works as a custodian at Baker High.
