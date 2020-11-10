50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
November 10, 1970
Bob Latham filled a post vacated by Elton Thomas on the Baker Ranger District.
Latham is an Oregon State University graduate in Forestry. He comes from Halfway, Oregon, where he was employed by the Forest Service.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 10, 1995
EUGENE — Baker gave La Salle all it wanted Thursday in the opening round of the OSAA/U.S. Bank Class 3A state volleyball tournament.
Baker won the first game 17-15 before dropping the other two games 15-8, 15-3.
La Salle, which defeated Baker in last year’s semifinals, entered Thursday’s match as the top ranked Class 3A team in Oregon.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 10, 2010
The Portland company that refurbished the rubber asphalt track at Baker High School about five years ago estimates it will cost $21,000 to repair graffiti damage inflicted by vandals on Oct. 28.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 11, 2019
Jimmy Robbins was convinced he would die on that December day in a grassy clearing in Vietnam as the bullets whizzed and the mortar rounds showered the hot tropical air with a deadly hail of steel.
Yet half a century later, Robbins can tell his terrible tale.
And although he will never know for certain, it might be that Robbins, 71, owes all the years that came after at least in part to his buddy from Baker County, a man who didn’t survive that day.
A man who even today Robbins can’t talk about without an occasional hitch interrupting his syrupy smooth Southern accent.
His name is John Noble Holcomb.
He grew up in Richland.
Holcomb died on Dec. 3, 1968, in the same small jungle clearing near Quan Loi where Robbins, then 20, was all but certain he would draw his final breath.
Sgt. Holcomb’s exploits, which included manning a machine gun after the regular gunner was hurt, crawling through a fire ignited by artillery and moving several members of his squad even after he had been wounded, led to his posthumous awarding of the Medal of Honor.
