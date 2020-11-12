50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
November 13, 1970
Burl Brown, manager of the Ellingson Timber Company plywood division, explained this week the reasons behind the recent shutdown of the plant.
“We tried to run it,” he said, “but we had no choice. There were no plywood orders, there still aren’t, so we had to shut it down.”
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 13, 1995
The federal government may stop paying its bills later this week, but Baker County residents probably won’t have an excuse to do the same.
The cessation of “non-essential” government services that could start at midnight tonight may affect several agencies that have offices here, but the U.S. Postal Service probably won’t be one of them.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 12, 2010
HALFWAY — Patrons of the Pine-Eagle School District have high expectations as their children’s educational programs are being transformed this year.
The district has been reorganized as a charter school, taking advantage of a $500,000 federal grant that has helped integrate career options into the curriculum and provide the most up-to-date technology for students.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 13, 2019
More than 50 people who support a proposal to stop freight trains from blowing their whistles at crossings in Baker City made their case to the City Council Tuesday night.
Councilors voted 6-0 to direct city staff to file a notice of intent to apply for a Quiet Zone designation.
There is no cost to file the notice of intent, and it doesn’t obligate the city to file an application.
Dennis Dougherty and Peter Fargo, Baker City residents and members of the group promoting a quiet zone, Neighbors for a Safer, Quieter and Healthier Baker City, presented a slideshow explaining what a Quiet Zone is, and listing ways that train whistles can affect people. They focused mainly on students at South Baker Intermediate School, which is next to the railroad tracks.
Anna Fargo, who’s also a member of the group, discussed the health effects of train whistles. They can reach 110 decibels, she said, and the World Health Organization recommends 54 decibels “to avoid adverse health impacts” and “44 (decibels) at night for good sleep.”
Quiet Zone advocates submitted a petition signed by more than 230 residents, as well as several letters in support of the proposal.
Carrie Folkman, owner of Mountain View RV Park on Hughes Lane, submitted a letter and she also spoke to councilors Tuesday. In her letter, Folkman wrote that some of her guests, in online reviews, wrote that they were bothered by train whistles.
