50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
November 14, 1970
HUNTINGTON — The game was close until the second half, but the Huntington Locomotives, playing without their first string quarterback, moved ahead in the second half and literally blew the Harper Hornets off the field 44-20 for their thirty-first win in a row and the championship to District four.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 14, 1995
The federal government shutdown that sent home hundreds of thousands of public employees across the nation today is having little effect, so far, on the majority of Baker County’s public employees.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 15, 2010
The Baker City Council will have a special meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. at City Hall to hear a presentation from a company that could help the city stream Council meetings live on the Internet.
Granicus Inc. of Seattle will explain to councilors how it can not only stream meetings but also record and archive the video footage.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 15, 2019
The Baker City Planning Commission heard more testimony Wednesday about a proposed 70-foot-tall cell tower in north Baker City, but commissioners didn’t take any action on the request from Verizon Wireless.
Commissioners left the record open and will accept written comments, in reaction to new information presented Wednesday, until 5 p.m. on Nov. 20.
“If that testimony is submitted electronically, I recommend calling to verify that we received it by the deadline,” said Holly Kerns, director of the Baker City-County Planning Department.
The Planning Commission will meet next on Wednesday, Dec. 4. The Commission will not take public testimony at that meeting, but it could make a decision on Verizon’s application for a conditional-use permit. The company had to apply for the permit because its proposed tower, at 70 feet, is 20 feet higher than the city’s zoning ordinance allows in the industrial zone without a permit.
The proposed site is just north of D Street near its intersection with East Street, north of the Baker County Fairgrounds and Leo Adler Field.
As was the case during the Commission’s Oct. 16 meeting, several residents attended Wednesday’s meeting to urge commissioners to reject Verizon’s application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.