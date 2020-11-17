50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
November 17, 1970
“We have a good snow base and plan to open for skiing this weekend,” Keith Petrie, Anthony Lakes Corp. manager, said this morning.
Petrie said skiing will be limited to two runs, Broadway and Variety.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 17, 1995
The fourth day of the nation’s longest federal government shutdown arrived today with no change in Baker County.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management remains the only affected agency. Its Oregon Trail Interpretive Center is closed, and 43 of the 45 employees from the Baker Resource Area are home.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 17, 2010
NORTH POWDER — In a time when many stores nationwide are going under, Kara Jo Willets says her business is holding up just fine.
In fact, Willets said she hasn’t had a day of worry in her three decades of owning Evans Corner Market in North Powder.
“I can’t remember a single time that we thought we would close,” she said.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 18, 2019
Baker City has never needed a fifth digit to express its population.
Not officially, anyway.
But it’s possible that numerical milestone is just a year or so away.
The demographers at Portland State University’s Population Research Center think Baker City has surpassed the 10,000 threshold already.
But Portland State has had its overly ambitious estimates refuted by the U.S. Census Bureau before.
This discrepancy has played out in the years between the once-every-decade national Census, the official head-count of every city, county and state in the country.
In those years Portland State researchers compile population estimates for Oregon’s cities and counties, and for the state as a whole.
The Census Bureau also issues annual estimates.
But the agencies use different criteria and methods for these estimates, which are different from the official Census, which is intended to peg the actual population as accurately as possible by actually surveying residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.