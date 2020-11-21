50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
November 21, 1970
“The only money we have for the fire station and the men is enough to keep it together and maintain the firemen we have now,” said city manager Vern Jacobson regarding the two city money measures defeated by voters Nov. 3.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 21, 1995
About 70 of the 152 employees of Ellingson Lumber Co. who are or soon will be laid off learned during a Monday workshop what services are available to them, from unemployment benefits to job training.
Workers who were laid off Friday are eligible for unemployment this week, Len York, manager of the Oregon Employment Department’s Baker City office, said this morning.
They are eligible for an average of about $234 per week, he said.
Ellingson laid off employees from its sawmill starting Friday. The last affected workers will be sent home by Dec. 22.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 22, 2010
The cutting of this year’s Community Christmas Tree seemed pretty routine — until the truck supporting the tree’s weight tipped until only one wheel touched the street.
This year’s tree, cut from the yard of Christine Whiting on Ninth Drive, is a tall one, but no one seemed to anticipate its weight.
Until the truck started to lean.
But the crew from Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative simply got another truck and hooked it to the tree as a counterbalance while Chuck Carey cut a few more feet from the thick trunk.
Regardless of the extra time, the end result is the same: the majestic blue spruce is at its place of honor at Main Street and Court Avenue.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 22, 2019
A former favorite spot for nightlife in Baker City is getting a royal makeover just in time for the Christmas parade and tree-lighting event on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Jeff Jentzsch of Rupert, Idaho, recently bought the former Royal Cafe and Lounge, a longtime popular dance place, at 1902 Main St., as an investment.
Jentzsch said someone mentioned that it would be fun to have one last dance before he remodels the interior of the building, which is on the east side of Main Street just north of Court Avenue.
He was intrigued.
“The stainless steel floor is still there and that’s what we’re trying to do, is get this back to a semi-presentable state and do one last dance,” Jentzsch said.
The dance will take place after the tree-lighting ceremony, and those attending will have the option to buy a piece of memorabilia from the historic Kennedy Building, constructed around 1900.
Jentzsch sent in a slab of the steel floor to Natural Structures in Baker City, where workers are slicing the sheet into coaster-sized pieces. The pieces work as a ticket as well, but they will have paper tickets too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.