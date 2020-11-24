50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
November 24, 1970
An application for a general electric rate increase for the Eastern Oregon Division of California-Pacific Utilities Company has been filed today with the Public Utility Commissioner of Oregon.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 24, 1995
Hunters in several Northeastern Oregon units will be allowed to shoot only spike bulls during the second elk season next fall.
The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission on Wednesday adopted that and other substantial changes for 1996 elk hunting seasons. The commission’s goal is to increase bull-to-cow ratios to management objectives within three years, and to increase the number of mature branch-antlered bulls.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 24, 2010
The Baker County Planning Commission is requesting a business plan from the couple who want to start a guest ranch along the Snake River north of Huntington.
Commissioners, meeting a week earlier due to Thanksgiving, agreed during their Nov. 18 meeting to ask Steve and Virginia Mayer to supply the business plan for their proposed Riverwind guest ranch.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 25, 2019
Iliene Hatch watches the soaring Sitka spruce in her yard surrender to the final spurt from the chain saw and her emotions, as the saw’s two-cycle chatter goes silent, are mixed.
“I’m going to miss it, actually,” Hatch said. “It’s going to look so naked out here without that tree.”
But Hatch is also happy to think about how many people will enjoy the sight of her tree, its branches loaded with Christmas lights, when they visit downtown Baker City during the holidays.
She’s thinking especially of youngsters and their unique amazement at the sights of the season.
“Little kids love big Christmas trees,” said Hatch, who donated the approximately 40-foot spruce as Baker City’s Community Christmas Tree.
The tree, now standing in its customary spot in the Court Avenue Plaza between Main and Resort streets, will be illuminated after the Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 7.
“I think that is an absolutely amazing thing to happen,” Hatch said. “I offered the tree as a community gesture.”
When she learned recently that officials from the city and Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative had picked her spruce, Hatch said she was ecstatic.
“I did the happy dance and clapped my hands,” she said.
OTEC donated employees’ time and the use of its trucks and other equipment to cut the spruce Saturday morning and haul it from Hatch’s home at Cliff and Grove streets.
Hatch, who grew up in John Day and moved to Baker City in August, said she only learned by happenstance about the Community Christmas Tree program, which dates to the 1990s.
Hatch, 67, whose mother, Delores (Martin) Stull was born in Baker City in 1928, said she initially called OTEC because she was concerned that the spruce might pose a threat to nearby power lines.
