50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
November 27, 1970
Huntington will attempt to set a new state record of 35 consecutive wins in the game as they go for their unprecedented third straight class A 8-man state championship tomorrow.
Adult tickets will be $2 and all other tickets will be $1 for the Huntington-Butte Falls championship game in Huntington tomorrow according to John Tietema, superintendent at Huntington schools.
The game will start at 1:30 p.m. PST at the Huntington High School field.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 27, 1995
SUMPTER — Rep. Wes Cooley, R-Ore., has received verbal approval to transfer the U.S. Forest Service guard station here to the city.
Sumpter city officials plan to use the 1.43-acre property as a city park.
Cooley’s bill now goes to the U.S. Senate.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 26, 2010
Baker City can help make Christmas a little merrier for troops in Afghanistan this year.
Steve Palmer, owner of Lube Depot, is collecting donations that he will box up and ship overseas to Baghram Air Force Base, which is where soldiers from Fort Drum, N.Y., are stationed. He’s calling the program “Christmas For Soldiers.”
His son, Kirt, is with that unit, and supplied the names of fellow soldiers who are single.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 25, 2019
David Seacord hopes to create a new Thanksgiving tradition in Baker City by hearkening to the holiday’s origin.
“It started as a community event, and it moved to focus on family gatherings,” said Seacord, a fine art painter and piano technician who has a studio at the historic Churchill School.
“That’s all wonderful, but what if you don’t have a family?”
That question prompted Seacord, and the dozen or so other artists with studios at Churchill, to plan the inaugural NE Oregon Regional Thanksgiving Day Gathering & Potluck at the Churchill School Dancehall, at Broadway and 16th streets.
Brian and Corrine Vegter of Baker City bought the 93-year-old building in 2018.
Everyone is welcome to attend the event, which is planned from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28.
The school’s parking lot is off 16th Street just south of Broadway.
A suggested donation of $3 to $5 per person, to support the Churchill School Art Center, would be appreciated.
“The whole point is the community coming together to be grateful for the chance to come together,” Seacord said. “Not everyone has a place to go.”
He hopes to remind people that that’s not actually the case.
