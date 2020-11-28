50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
November 28, 1970
Four inches of new snow was reported at Anthony Lakes this morning, making a total of 38 inches. Temperature at 6 a.m. was 22 degrees and it was snowing lightly.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 28, 1995
An icy, windy storm dropped the first snow of the season in Baker City Monday night and snapped power poles and lines, cutting electricity to homes and businesses from Canyon City to La Grande.
Power was still out this morning from Auburn Road west through Sumpter to Granite, in Keating Valley and in parts of East Baker City, said Cliff Stewart, general manager of Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 29, 2010
Before 2009, Baker High School had never played in an OSAA-sanctioned state championship football game.
Now the Bulldogs have advanced to the title game for two consecutive years.
Last year Baker lost to Marist in the final.
On Saturday the Bulldogs beat Gladstone to earn a berth against Douglas in the championship game this Saturday, Dec. 4 at Hillsboro Stadium.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 29, 2019
HAINES — Stacy Dinger is creating a winter wonderland one piece of junk mail at a time.
Dinger is the postal clerk at the Haines Post Office. She decorates the space for every holiday season, and this year she wanted to try something different for the holidays.
“I try to decorate the office for every holiday as much as I possibly can,” she said.
Her theme is “Recycling in a Winter Wonderland.”
“Everything I have is recycled from the community,” she said.
To start, she asked her postal customers to donate any junk mail or catalogs they didn’t want to take home.
She then set about turning those items into decorations. The junk mail flyers, for example, became paper maché snowballs spray painted white and sprinkled with glitter.
“They turned out ever so cute,” she said.
The catalogs became miniature trees — each page is folded three times — and also spray painted white.
Even simple paper wasn’t safe from her crafty hands. Dinger weaved the brown paper that comes in Amazon boxes into an arbor that will be front and center in the window.
The paper is also painted white, as are a variety of pine cones.
