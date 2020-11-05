50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
November 6, 1970
If the Pine-Eagle Spartans can beat the Elgin Huskies Friday night, they will enter the state quarterfinals in the A-11 division and will meet Heppner in Halfway November 14 for the right to advance to the semi-finals of the state playoffs.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 6, 1995
Legislation introduced last week in Congress would prevent the U.S. Forest Service from establishing the first restrictions on the use of jet boats on the Snake River in Hells Canyon.
Sen. Larry Craig, R-Idaho, and Rep. Wes Cooley, R-Ore., introduced companion bills Wednesday.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 5, 2010
The Baker City Council is following in the County Commission’s footsteps by joining Ash Grove Cement Company’s legal battle with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
On Monday, attorneys for Ash Grove will file a lawsuit in the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C.
The filing was prompted by the EPA’s decision in August to not create a subcategory in the agency’s proposed new mercury emissions rules that acknowledge the abnormally high levels of mercury in the limestone that Ash Grove processes at its plant near Durkee.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 6, 2019
The Baker City Public Works Department’s recent project is hard to miss.
Employees have placed more than two dozen boulders of varying sizes on Windmill Road east of Interstate 84, at the Court Avenue Plaza downtown between Main and Resort streets, and at the Sam-O Skate Park.
Around 30 boulders were brought in from the city’s property at Goodrich Creek, about 12 miles northwest of town, to replace concrete barriers and safety cones.
The project was completed in a week.
Public Works Director Michelle Owen said public works employees discussed the idea during a crew meeting after looking at the orange cones on Windmill Road.
The cones were set up after the road was chip-sealed this year and after the new Oregon State Police station was built.
The boulders, Owen said, “look a lot better than orange safety cones.”
Twenty boulders replaced safety cones on Windmill Road to prevent truck drivers from driving over the curb.
Workers then chose other places where the boulders could serve a similar purpose.
Four boulders have replaced concrete blocks on the east end of the Court Avenue Plaza, where the street is closed to traffic.
Owen said the boulders are effective but smaller than the blocks, making the bronze Salt Lick statue more visible.
“I think it just balances that area out and makes it easier to see the sculpture,” Owen said.
Around ten boulders replaced concrete Jersey barriers at the Sam-O Skate Park parking area.
“That tied in really nicely because we had also used a couple of boulders in each of the dog parks,” Owen said.
