50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
November 7, 1970
By industry standards, Ellingson lumber and timber co.’s wood products business is small potatoes compared to Boise Cascade and Georgia Pacific. But Ellingson’s little business is one of the mainstays of the economy of Baker County.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 7, 1995
A Riley rancher will have to move his domestic sheep from the two remaining grazing allotments on the Oregon portion of the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area by Oct. 31, 1996.
Dick Ferraro, deputy regional forester for the U.S. Forest Service in Portland, upheld Wallowa-Whitman National Forest Supervisor Bob Richmond’s decision to ban domestic sheep from the allotments held by Oliver Wentz.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 8, 2010
The Baker City Council will discuss extending Charter Communications’ franchise agreement during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Charter has asked City Manager Mike Kee for a new extension to the franchise agreement through Oct. 31, 2011.
The current agreement, also an extension, was signed in 1998 and expired in July 2008.
Franchise agreements are held between cities and utility providers that use streets and public rights of way to maintain equipment.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 8, 2019
An effort that dates back nearly a decade to lift and straighten slumped or leaning gravestones in the veterans’ section at Mount Hope Cemetery continued this fall when about a dozen volunteers gathered in the cemetery on Oct. 26.
The work party fixed 11 monuments and replaced concrete on another.
Although he said work remains to be done, Dennis Teskey, who has been involved in this public service campaign since its start, said volunteers have made considerable progress.
“We’re pretty close to being done,” said Teskey, retired owner of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel.
Teskey emphasized that he was referring only to the task that prompted the project — dealing with markers in the veterans’ section that are conspicuously out of alignment.
Keeping gravestones straight and level will require ongoing periodic maintenance since the freeze-and-thaw cycles that cause the problems will continue.
And Teskey can envision an even more ambitious goal of working on gravestones that are in other sections at Mount Hope.
The veterans’ section includes about 350 gravestones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.