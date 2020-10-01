50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
October 2, 1970
(Photo cutline) — With syringe in hand Sister Margaret, administrator of St. Elizabeth Community Hospital, tries unsuccessfully to discourage an injured porcupine from seeking admittance to the hospital. Thursday morning the spiny porcupine reported to the new hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Sister Margaret explained that the hospital has not yet opened and hopefully operations will begin early this month. Upon hearing the word “operation” the sick porky decided to leave.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 2, 1995
One of every four hunters in the Sumpter and Keating units killed a buck during the opening weekend of deer season.
The 25-percent success rate is far better than in 1994, when 16 percent of hunters in Baker County bagged a buck during the season’s first two days.
Biologists from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife checked fewer hunters this year than last, said George Keister, head of the agency’s Baker City office.
The two biologists talked with hunters in the Sumpter and Keating units only; ODFW has no opening-weekend numbers from Baker County’s two other units, Lookout Mountain and Pine Creek.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 1, 2010
Baker County isn’t rich in prime moose habitat, but love, it seems, can lure the massive animals here even so.
Last week a young bull moose spent much of one day in a field near the Medical Springs Highway about 15 miles northeast of Baker City.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 2, 2019
Brooklyn Primary School became an eerie scene of chaos and violence Friday and Saturday afternoons as shots rang out in the hallways and teenagers fell to the floor with wounds sustained by the gunfire.
The good news is the wounds weren’t real and neither was the gunfire.
The shots came from pistols and rifles loaded with plastic silicone bullets, known as “simunition” rounds and used for training.
And the injuries were described on tags hung around the necks of the volunteers who helped bring a greater degree of realism to the scenarios played out both afternoons.
A group of teenagers, who also were joined by a few adults on Friday, filled the empty school with shrieks of terror as they ran aimlessly through the hallways seeking safety and crying out for help for themselves and their injured friends. It was all a part of “active threat” scenarios conducted during training brought to Baker City by officers with the state Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.
Baker City Police, Baker County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police officers were joined by others from agencies in Union and Umatilla counties for the exercises. Dispatchers also participated along with EMTs and paramedics from the Baker City Fire Department.
