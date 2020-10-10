50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
October 10, 1970
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Locomotives started out slowly Friday afternoon against Jordan Valley, but obviously not slowly enough for the visiting coach as the Locomotives blasted their visitors 4-0 in a free scoring contest for the heavily favored home team.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 10, 1995
A 50-bed juvenile prison probably is not coming to Baker City.
A seven-member siting committee recommended to Gov. John Kitzhaber this morning that hte state building the Eastern Oregon prison in Burns.
Kitzhaber has 15 days to make a final decision, but is expected to approve the committee’s recommendation.
A Baker County group had proposed to the committee one of three approximately 30-acre parcels about a mile east of Baker City.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 11, 2010
The Bureau of Land Management has mailed letters to about 4,000 miners, including 155 in Oregon, alerting them to possible abandoned shafts or other hazards on their mining claims on BLM land.
The letters are pargt of a BLM campaign to reduce or eliminate dangers associated with old mines.
The letters, which were mailed within the past week, went only to miners with claims on BLM land.
In the Baker-Grant county region, the most productive gold-mining area in Oregon late in the 19th century and early in the 20th, the majority of the current active mining claims are on public land managed by the Forest Service rather than the BLM.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 11, 2019
Theresa Ball is trying to figure out how to keep her Baker City business open after it becomes illegal to sell her most popular products.
That challenge could begin as soon as today.
On Oct. 4 Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed an executive order calling for a six-month statewide ban on the sale of flavored vaping products.
Those are liquids that are vaporized in a battery-powered device and inhaled.
Ball, who opened the Baker City Vape shop at 1820 First St. in 2013, said flavored vaping products containing nicotine constitute about 85% of the sales at her business.
Ball considers Brown’s executive order “government overreach.”
“She’s putting so many people out of business,” Ball said on Thursday. “I don’t know if we’ll ever recover from this, in some people’s eyes.”
Ball said she understands that people are frightened by the statistics. Approximately 1,300 people nationwide have reported lung illnesses linked to vaping, and about 30 people, including two in Oregon, have died.
But Ball points out that in some cases the people reported using products that contain THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, not vaping liquids containing nicotine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.