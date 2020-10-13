50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
October 13, 1970
At a recent meeting of the Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball Board, the members decided to expand the board to include two sub-boards, one each for each age group in the baseball program.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 13, 1995
The Crawfish fire died as it was born — at the behest of nature.
The U.S. Forest Service declared the 516-acre prescribed natural fire out Thursday, said Steve Snider, fire management officer for the Burnt-Powder Fire Zone. Forest Service employees last saw smoke — from a smoldering log — several days ago.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 13, 2010
The Baker City Council opted Tuesday to wait until it has more information before councilors decide whether to approve a change in the sidewalk design ordinance.
During the ordinance codification process that the Council finished in March, the sidewalk rules were changed.
Now, sidewalks on Main Street in the historic downtown district must have two-foot squares scored in the surface.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 14, 2019
It’s not every day you can watch a helicopter land in the middle of Second Street and then see a car’s roof cut off.
And nobody was hurt in either case.
But dozens of kids, and not a few adults, had a chance to experience both events, and several other fun activities besides, on a sunny Saturday afternoon at the Baker City Fire Department.
The open house was the culmination of National Fire Prevention Week.
Among the highlights was the arrival of a Life Flight helicopter from La Grande.
Pilot Micah Budge set down the Agusta 119 chopper in the center of Second Street in front of the Fire Department.
With the aircraft’s four-bladed rotor motionless, children began to clamber around the shiny blue machine.
Flight paramedic Robert Feik made sure the trio of Charlie Baunsgard, 7, and CeCe Baunsgard, 4, visiting from Stayton, and Izzie Conklin, 3, of Baker City, each had a helicopter sticker as they climbed down from the aircraft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.