50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
October 16, 1970
Despite local government’s Model-T response to quickly changing situations, Air West’s recalcitrance, NBC News’ unwarranted attack and local apathy, it seems Baker will upgrade its air service regardless of these negative influences. Indications are that Intermountain West Airlines, a newly created subsidiary of Fresno-based Charsanal, Inc., will begin passenger service to Baker and Eastern and Western Oregon on Oct. 26.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 16, 1995
Rob Thomas of Baker City has been elected as an alternate delegate to the 112th annual meeting of the American Angus Association, Nov. 12-14 in Louisville, Ky.
Thomas, a member of the American Angus Association, headquartered in St. Joseph, Mo., is one of 292 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members of their state association to serve as an alternative representative at the annual meeting.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 15, 2010
The future of natural resources, community involvement and the financial status of Baker City and Baker County were among the main topics put to candidates during a public forum Wednesday.
In attendance at the forum were the four candidates vying for four openings on the Baker City Council: Dennis Dorrah, Beverly Calder, Clair Button and Roger Coles.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 16, 2019
Baker City will be the focal point of the Wagyu cattle industry this weekend.
A two-day event will culminate Saturday afternoon with the Western Wagyu Elite Sale, a video auction, including online bidding, of the Japanese cattle breed renowned for its marbled beef high in healthier monounsaturated fats.
The auction is set for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Geiser Grand Hotel.
Most of the events, all of which are free and open to the public, will take place at the Baker County Fairgrounds, starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday, said Ken Tew, who has been raising Wagyu cattle in Baker County since 2000.
(Wagyu is pronounced “WAH-g-you”)
Tew and his wife, Julie Barnes-Tew, own Rockin 2 Ranch along Alder Creek southeast of Baker City.
Ken Tew said their ranch, along with two other Wagyu ranchers, Bert and Terri Siddoway of Durkee and Steven Slagle, a La Grande veterinarian, are sponsoring the weekend gathering.
JDA Inc., a livestock marketing and promotion company from Woodland, California, is organizing the auction.
Tew said about 26 of the Wagyu cattle offered in the auction will be on display Friday and Saturday morning at the Fairgrounds.
Tew said he will have four cows in the auction, along with Wagyu embryos.
The auction will include more than 60 lots, including bulls, cows, embryos and semen.
Tew said ranchers from across the West will be traveling to Baker City for the auction.
