50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
October 17, 1970
The Huntington Locomotives moved one step closer to an unprecedented third straight undefeated season on the gridiron yesterday, as they toppled Greenleaf Academy of Caldwell, Idaho, 82-0.
Huntington met Greenleaf after a scheduled game with North Powder was forfeited by North Powder because of an insufficient number of varsity players to field a team.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 17, 1995
The Baker City businessman who offered to donate land to the state for a 50-bed juvenile prison also has volunteered to buy the water and sewer pipe to extend those utilities to the property.
John Bootsma said Monday he’s also offered the state use of his hot water well to power heat exchangers to warm and cool the prison, and that he is building the base for a road to the site, which is just east of Baker City.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 18, 2010
Another building in Baker City hits the century mark on Wednesday — the first day of business at the old post office building was Oct. 20, 1910.
Construction began in the summer of 1909, and was scheduled to be complete by July 10, 1910. The three-month delay was due, in part, to the Post Office Administration’s hesitation to approve the terrazzo flooring, which consisted of a mixture of concrete and marble chips.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 18, 2019
Several people told the Baker City Planning Commission Wednesday evening that they oppose an application from Verizon Wireless to build a 70-foot-tall cell tower north of the Fairgrounds.
The Commission did not make a decision at the conclusion of the public hearing at City Hall, which attracted an audience of about 30.
Commissioners will have another public hearing on Verizon’s application for a conditional-use permit on Nov. 13 at 6 p.m., also at City Hall, 1655 First St.
The proposed site is a 2.12-acre property, owned by Carney and Deborah Lansford, that’s just north of D Street near its intersection with East Street. The property, which is zoned general-industrial, is north of Leo Adler Field and currently houses storage units.
According to the city’s zoning ordinance, Verizon could build a cell tower up to 50 feet high on the property without a conditional-use permit. The company would still have to submit an application, but the decision would be made by the planning director rather than the planning commissioners, who are appointed by the Baker City Council.
Residents, some of whom submitted written comments, cited multiple reasons for opposing the tower, including that it would block their views and reduce their property values.
Some people also planned to testify about what they believe are harmful health effects caused by electronic emissions from cell towers.
But Commission Chairman Alan Blair told the audience that commissioners are not allowed, under federal law, to consider electronic emissions from cell towers in deciding whether to approve the application.
