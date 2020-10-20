50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
October 20, 1970
“Moving was definitely a teamwork effort,” said Sister Margaret, RN, regarding the one-day move from the old hospital to the new St. Elizabeth Hospital Oct. 9.
Sister Margaret, administrator, said the new building had to meet certain Oregon State Board of Health requirements before it could be occupied.
The entire move required two large vans from a local moving firm to handle heavier equipment such as furniture, operating tables and a delicate electronic accounting machine.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 20, 1995
Gov. John Kitzhaber on Thursday approved a seven-member committee’s recommended sites for four of five juvenile prisons the state plans to open by July 1997.
But Kitzhaber has yet to decide on the committee’s selection of a property in Burns over one just east of Baker City for a 50-bed Eastern Oregon facility.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 20, 2010
Flu season is coming, and this year there is plenty of vaccine.
“Anyone who wants one can come in,” said Alicia Hills, nursing supervisor at the Baker County Health Department.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 21, 2019
From their lodges scattered across Oregon, from the Coast to the high desert to the mountains and the valleys, the Elks were all headed to one place — Baker City.
The Baker Elks Lodge No. 33 played host this weekend to officers from 52 lodges who traveled here for one of Oregon Elks’ two major annual events.
The three-day event, which started Thursday, is a training seminar for incoming exalted rulers, said Morgan Brinton of Baker City, lecturing knight for the Baker Lodge and public relations chairperson for the Elks Northeast Oregon District.
This is the first time the event, officially known as the Leading Knight Fall Conference/Seminar, has taken place at the Baker City Lodge, which was started in 1896, Brinton said.
“We’re very honored that they came over,” Brinton said on Friday.
About 200 people, including Elks officers and their spouses and guests, gathered in Baker City.
“It was a huge undertaking and involved a lot of volunteer hours,” Brinton said. “Our members really came through.”
