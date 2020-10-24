50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
October 24, 1970
UNION — The Union Bobcats put together a scoring drive in the first period of play yesterday afternoon and then Gary Crisp got away on a 37-yard scoring jaunt through the Pine-Eagle defense late in the game as they upset Pine-Eagle and virtually eliminated the Spartans from any post season playoff hopes.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 24, 1995
A six-person contingent from Baker County met with Gov. John Kitzhaber in Salem this morning to try to persuade him to reject Burns as the city for a 50-bed juvenile prison.
The group was scheduled to meet with the governor today at 10 a.m., Roger Lee, Baker City/County economic developer, said Monday afternoon.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 25, 2010
Autumn’s first major storm frosted the Elkhorn and Wallowa mountains with snow on Sunday, and spawned a wind gust that pushed a tree into a power line and closed Pocahontas Road northwest of Baker City.
Pocahontas Road was closed between Pole Line Road and Sky Ranch, about three miles southwest of Haines, from around 4 p.m. until about 2 a.m., County Roadmaster Ken Helgerson said.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 25, 2019
KEATING — Third-grader Christian Graham’s shirt sported a guitar-playing astronaut.
Across the table sat a man who worked on space suits for all NASA flight programs.
These two — separated by some 70 years in age — had a lot to talk about.
James McBarron II visited Keating Elementary School on Tuesday as part of a year-long program to learn more about NASA’s space program.
McBarron, 81, was a student test subject from 1958 to 1961 in trials designed to determine human endurance in extreme environmental conditions. His career at NASA began in 1961. He worked on Project Mercury, the Gemini Project, and the Apollo 9, Apollo 11, Apollo 13, and Apollo 15 missions.
James Loftus coordinated McBarron’s visit, which also included a stop at Baker High School. Loftus is the founder of the JPL Museum in Stayton that honors the NASA career of his father, Joseph P. Loftus Jr., who worked at the Johnson Space Center.
Part of the museum’s mission is to bring the experience of NASA to rural areas.
This year Loftus, along with Oregon Connections Academy, launched a new program called Remote and Distant Interactive Online Sessions (RADIOS) that brings live broadcasts from Space Center Houston into classrooms across Oregon.
Space Center Houston is the official visitors center for the Johnson Space Center and a nonprofit education foundation that helped with the RADIOS program, along with support from the NASA Alumni League, and grants from PacifiCorp Foundation, and Santiam Hospital.
