50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
October 27, 1970
With 14 inches of snow blanketing the base area at Anthony Lakes, officials are hoping for skiing by Thanksgiving.
In a report issued to Anthony Lakes Corporation stockholders, David Baum, president, said the corporation improved during the past fiscal year by $69,000 but fell short of anticipated expenses by $5,000. Total gross revenue amounted to $122,000.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 27, 1995
The green metal gate at the boundary of Baker City’s watershed shows the scars from previous battles with bumpers, winches and bolt cutters.
There are tiny islands of rust where the paint has been scraped away. The bars are bent inward an inch or so, apparently the result of an impatient driver’s unsuccessful attempt to ram his vehicle through the gate.
There was fresh damage Thursday morning at this gate near Mill Creek. Someone sliced or snapped half of one link on the chain that connects the gate to an iron post.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 27, 2010
Baker City’s pending sewage problem could be a boon for local waterfowl and other wildlife.
City officials are looking at wetlands in Baldock Slough, north of the airport, as a place to release wastewater after it’s been treated at the sewer lagoons.
The impetus is an expected change in the permit that governs where the city can dispose of wastewater.
Now, the city pipes wastewater from the lagoons into the Powder River, which flows nearby.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 28, 2019
Construction is nearing completion on Baker County’s first two solar power farms, the larger of which is near Sutton Creek Road about six miles southeast of Baker City.
That array of about 50,000 panels is about one mile east of the landfill and about 7/10th of a mile south of Interstate 84.
Enerparc Solar Projects LLC of Oakland, California, is building that solar farm as well as a second project near Unity, in southern Baker County.
Construction manager Douglas Stevens said work on the Sutton Creek project started Aug. 30, and company officials expect the farm to be online around Dec. 15.
“This one is fast-paced,” Stevens said.
Currently, workers are driving in piles — the metal bars that will hold the solar panels.
The piles have to be driven a minimum of six feet into the ground.
