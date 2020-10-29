50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
October 30, 1970
Hugh Downs, master of ceremonies at the NBC “Today” show, arrived in Baker yesterday to accompany a network TV camera crew into Hells Canyon and the Eagle Cap Wilderness Area to film segments on America’s wilderness.
The Northeastern Oregon scenic footage will be incorporated into a special scheduled for presentation in January.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 30, 1995
State fire experts continue to investigate a hunters’ warming fire that, with help from someone, spread into a nearby slash pile near Goodrich Creek and damaged two pickup trucks Friday afternoon.
The blaze burned about a quarter of an acre, said Joe Hessel, forest practices forester at the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Baker City office. Flames reached a gate that blocks vehicles from entering Baker City’s watershed, but did not pass it, he said.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 29, 2010
Charter Communications plans to remove KTVB Channel 7, the NBC affiliate in Boise, from its Baker City channel lineup.
KTVB will go away on Dec. 1.
The Portland NBC affiliate, KGW Channel 8, will still be broadcast.
This isn’t the first time Charter has announced its plan to drop KTVB.
In 2005 the company proposed eliminating the channel from its Baker City and La Grande programming due to poor signal quality.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 30, 2019
Suzan Ellis Jones is happy for her friend, Greg Walden, who announced Monday he won’t seek a 12th term in Congress representing Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District.
But Jones is worried about the 2nd District, which covers all of Oregon east of the Cascades and parts of Jackson and Josephine counties in the state’s southwest corner.
Jones, who is chair of the Baker County Republican Party and has worked on Walden’s campaigns since he was elected to Congress in 1998, believes Walden’s retirement could open the way for a Democratic candidate to win the House seat for the first time in almost 40 years.
The last Democrat to represent the 2nd District was Al Ullman of Baker City, who served 12 terms before losing his bid for a 13th term in 1980.
“If we get the wrong nominee out of the May primary we could lose the seat to the Dems,” Jones said on Tuesday. “I’m very concerned.”
Walden is the only Republican among Oregon’s congressional delegation.
Both the state’s U.S. senators, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, and the representative for each of the four districts west of the Cascades, are Democrats.
