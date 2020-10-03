50 YEARS AGO
October 3, 1970
Conditioning was the deciding factor as the Pine-Eagle Spartans beat the Wallowa Cougars 34-8 in sweltering heat which swept the Halfway field.
Wallowa could barely drag off the field at the game’s end, while the Spartans could have played some more if they had been given a chance.
25 YEARS AGO
October 3, 1995
State Sen. Gordon Smith, who hopes to become U.S. Sen. Gordon Smith, brought his campaign for Bob Packwood’s senate seat to Baker City Monday.
Smith, 43, a Pendleton Republican, is the owner of Smith Frozen Foods, a Umatilla County food processor. He was elected to the Oregon Senate in 1992 and became its president in the 1995 session.
10 YEARS AGO
October 4, 2010
The skate park near Sam-O Swim Center on Baker Street will soon be getting a facelift and a few additions that have been 15 years in the making.
The city owns the park.
However, not much has been done in the way of maintaining it. There are two trash cans near the park, but those are only square concrete receptacles with no interior liner, and they’re not close enough to the park to encourage usage.
ONE YEAR AGO
October 4, 2019
Baker County Commissioners on Wednesday agreed to buy two pieces of equipment, one that will help keep roads smooth and another designed to keep roads clear of snow.
Commissioners approved the purchase of a used $35,000 asphalt grinder from the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Roadmaster Noodle Perkins suggested the purchase to commissioners last month, saying both the city and county had rented the grinder in the past.
Commissioners also approved the purchase of a snow wing for $18,379 from Western States Cat Equipment. The 12-foot-long wing is attached to a grader and pushes snow farther from the road.
“It’s a real asset to plowing snow, it’s kind of a must,” Perkins said.
Commission Chairman BIll Harvey said the snow wing is “something that is built for this purpose, it’s not something you can manufacture yourselves and just stick on a grader.”
Perkins said the snow wing’s warranty, of 5,000 hours or five years, will transfer to the grader once it’s attached.
He told commissioners the county received a 15% discount on the wing through a federal bidding process.
In other business Wednesday commissioners heard updates from Baker County Fair manager Angie Turner, and from Holly Kerns, director of the Baker City/County Planning Department.
Turner said the livestock auction at this year’s fair had about 290 animals sold, for a total of $301,288.09.
