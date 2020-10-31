50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
October 31, 1970
HALFWAY — Every time the Pine-Eagle Spartans got their hands on the football in the first quarter they scored against the Prairie City Panthers at Halfway yesterday. Pine-Eagle rolled over Prairie City 55-0.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 31, 1995
Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who damaged power lines near the Grey Eagle Mine Wednesday and cut power to about 450 customers.
The vandal or vandals shot insulators and sparked a fire on a pole on the main power line near the old sand pit at the foot of Flagstaff Hill, according to OTEC.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 1, 2010
Baker City Police officers are asking the public to help identify the vandals who spray-painted graffiti on the Baker High School building and track Thursday night.
School officials discovered the damage Friday morning, Police Chief Wyn Lohner said today. There was no school for students Friday, which was designated as a grading/prep day for teachers.
“Most of the graffiti and spray paint had to do with La Grande High School and the La Grande Tigers,” Lohner said.
The Bulldog football team and its fans traveled to La Grande to play the Tigers in their homecoming game Friday night.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 30, 2019
Luiz Rosales, his face shaded by the brim of a sombrero, gave a shy smile and shook his head.
But soon the chant of “dance!” filled the gym at South Baker Intermediate School and Rosales relented to the request from his classmates.
Stomping across the floor, his spurs accenting each step, Rosales demonstrated a traditional dance from Mexico — and soon, in a riot of colorful dresses, he was joined by Maripaz Gonzalez, Lupita Macias, Glendi Luna, Maria Guadalupe Rodriguez, and Iriana Rosales.
This is how South Baker celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month.
The sixth-grade classes have studied Hispanic culture and traditions in October for several years. This year, thanks to grants and a partnership with Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, the school district’s ESL family liaison Ma’lena Wirth could expand assemblies and end the study with a community celebration.
That event happens Friday, Nov. 1, to observe Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. This holiday originated in Mexico and Central America as a time to remember loved ones who had passed away.
The Day of the Dead is marked with food, drink, music and parties. According to National Geographic, “On Dia de los Muertos, the dead are also a part of the community, awakened from their eternal sleep to share celebrations with their loved ones.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.