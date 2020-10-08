50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
October 9, 1970
The Pine-Eagle Spartans scored every time they got the ball in the first quarter last night and then coasted the rest of the way as they scored in the first quarter, the second period and in the third quarter to beat the Baker JVs 37-0 in a game at the Baker High School field.
Phil Turner scored all 20 points in the first quarter, and all but seven in the game for the Spartans. The Spartans finished with 400 yards total offense, and held Baker to minus four yards.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 9, 1995
L&L Sales and Service, 1925 Auburn Ave., is expanding both in size and what the business offers.
Rick and Pam Toubeaux, who own and operate the business and Rick’s Tree Service, now have added the Baker City Yamaha dealership.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 8, 2010
The rebuilding of a nearly 10-mile section of the Anthony Lakes Highway is almost finished.
The project’s contractors were “tickled about the warm weather so they could finish the work,” said Judy Wing, public information officer for the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.
High Desert Aggregate and Paving Inc. of Redmond started work in June.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 9, 2019
Steve Hawkins is starting to get a trifle annoyed by the rain.
And, on occasion, by the snow.
About every time he’s been ready to burn this autumn, another wintry Pacific cold front rolls in and fouls everything up.
Hawkins is the fuels program manager for the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.
He helps to plan the Wallowa-Whitman’s annual fall prescribed burning program, and this year’s version, with up to 15,000 acres on the slate, is ambitious.
But a series of storms over the past couple weeks has dampened Hawkins’ enthusiasm.
More to the point, they’ve dampened the grass and pine needles in the areas scheduled for prescribed fire this fall.
“Those fine fuels need to be dry enough to carry fire,” Hawkins said on Tuesday afternoon, just as the latest entry in the parade of precipitation was pelting the Wallowa-Whitman.
“Every three or four days we’ve had rain or snow. It’s been a difficult year to plan and to get things done,” Hawkins said.
The metronomic meteorologic pattern has foiled only one type of prescribed fire, though — broadcast burning.
Those are projects where crews seek to let flames spread across relatively large areas — typically 100 acres or more in a day.
Broadcast burning depends on the fine fuels Hawkins mentioned — grass, pine needles and other forest litter left dry by summer’s heat — being relatively dry.
Generally those fuels need four to five days of dry weather to reach that level, he said.
But the weather hasn’t often granted quite that long an interval.
An exception was Monday, when crews burned about 450 acres near Goose Creek about 20 miles northeast of Baker City.
