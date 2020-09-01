50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
September 1, 1970
General Services Administration today regained control of the former Air Force housing area on College Street from Baker College and the 22 families living there are unhappy with their new landlord.
Notice was given to the tenants last week that GSA was immediately raising the rent to $150 for three-bedroom houses and $180 for the four-bedrom house. Rental on the three-bedroom homes had been $135 previously.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 1, 1995
Sister Ann Elizabeth Bowler of the Sisters of St. Francis has returned to Pennsylvania for family reasons. Sister Bowler has been a volunteer at St. Elizabeth Health Services for the past eight years.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 1, 2010
Small white butterflies are flitting around Baker County these days, but there’s no need to be concerned.
Yet.
The insects are pine butterflies, which are native to the region, said Bob Parker, forester for Baker and Grant counties.
“I’ll probably have a better picture next year when the eggs hatch,” he said.
The butterflies deposit masses of eggs in pine trees, and when the caterpillars emerge they start munching needles.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 2, 2019
Record heat during the holiday weekend contributed to the growth of the area’s largest wildfire, and winds pushed smoke from the blaze into Baker Valley on Sunday.
The 204 Cow fire was started by lightning Aug. 9 on the Malheur National Forest in the extreme southwest corner of Baker County. The fire, estimated at 6,700 acres, has also burned south into Grant County.
The 204 Cow fire is 10% contained.
The temperature Saturday reached 96 degrees at the Baker City Airport, breaking the previous record for Aug. 31 of 94, set in 1998.
It was the second record high in four days at the airport. Wednesday’s high of 100 broke the previous record for Aug. 28 of 98 degrees, also set in 1998.
Al Crouch, BLM’s Vale District fire mitigation/education specialist, said the investigation isn’t finished and the cause determination isn’t official, but that could happen as soon as this week.
He said it is “highly probably that powerlines were responsible for the cause of the fire.”
Anthony Bailey, OTEC’s chief financial officer, the member-owned cooperative based in Baker City, said he could not comment because the investigation isn’t complete.
Crouch said he can’t speculate about whether BLM might try to recoup firefighting costs from OTEC, as is allowed under a federal law.
“The agency understands that accidents happen, and we always take that into consideration,” Crouch said. “It’s not a decision (whether or not to try to recoup costs) that’s ever taken lightly.”
He said the firefighting bill hasn’t been tabulated, but that it was “minimal” compared with larger fires that take many days or weeks to extinguish.
