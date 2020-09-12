50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
September 11, 1970
A new $2 million community hospital will be dedicated in Baker Saturday.
The dedication ceremony for St. Elizabeth Community Hospital, a tax-free corporation owned and operated by the Sisters of St. Francis, is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. at the site of the new hospital one block west of Highway 30 north of Baker.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 11, 1995
HAINES — LeRoy Smelcer of Halfway was selected as the 1995 Old Hand in Haines’ annual Old Hands contest.
Smelcer will receive an original portrait of himself painted by artist Marge Mayes of Haines, an old hands belt buckle, and a serape for his horse.
Smelcer is 92 years old, but is still active on his S3 Hereford Ranch, running 200 head of cows. He also plows, drills, swaths and bales on his 560 acres, and employs only one full-time ranch hand.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 13, 2010
On April 17, 2009, Tik Moore, a rancher in Baker County, woke up to the sound of a bawling calf.
He went to investigate and found a cow and calf suffering injuries from a wolf attack, but both were alive.
One week prior, the weekend of April 11, 2009, Curt Jacobs discovered that 22 ewes and lambs were attacked by wolves; 19 lambs were killed and two ewes suffered broken shoulders.
It is because of instances such as these that Baker County commissioners want a full report of the 2010 Wolf Conservation and Management Plan (the plan is still under review and an official version will not be available until later this month) and how it will protect the social, cultural and economic interests of the county.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 13, 2019
A giant American flag suspended from a ladder truck at the Baker City Fire Department fluttered in the cool wind of a late summer morning Wednesday as people gathered to pay their respects.
They recalled, many in amazement at how quickly the years had passed, that 18 years ago — on Sept. 11, 2001 — terrorists launched a deadly attack on the United States of America.
About 75 people, including nearly 20 representing various law enforcement and fire service agencies, attended the 9/11 observance.
Cellphones and other cameras and recording devices were visible in the audience, which was made up of people who’d traveled from their homes and workplaces to gather along Second Street in front of the fire station. They were there to recognize those who serve their community and to remember those who lost their lives across the country on that September day 18 years earlier.
Baker City Fire Department Lt. Casey Johnson, 40, was a 22-year-old serving in the Marine Corps Reserves and working in construction when he learned of the disaster that had befallen the country on that day.
