50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
September 15, 1970
Citizens of Baker will vote in November on proposed construction of a new fire station for the city. Last night the city council agreed to go to voters for $375,000 for the new fire house.
The council has not decided where to build the fire house. Two locations are being considered. One location is at the present site at 1616 Second St., and the other is directly across the street.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 15, 1995
Enrollment figures compiled after the first full week of classes in the Baker School District show a decline of 79 students from a year ago.
The 2,491 students enrolled in the 5J district as of Monday is a decline of about 3 percent from the 2,570 who began the 1994-95 school year.
Baker High School enrolled 744 students this year, down from 768 a year ago. That includes 225 freshmen, 177 sophomores, 201 juniors and 140 seniors. Another 15 are enrolled through the Alternative School.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 15, 2010
BOISE — St. Alphonsus Health System announced Monday that St. Elizabeth Health Services in Baker City will undergo a name change today, to unify the new four-hospital Health System and strengthen awareness of System Health Services across the region.
St. Alphonsus Health System also includes St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, Boise. The Health System was formed April 1, 2010.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 16, 2019
For the second straight summer Northeastern Oregon, even as it broiled beneath a scorching sun, stayed comparatively cool through the wildfire season.
But though both years were tranquil, there were significant differences between the 2019 season and its immediate predecessor.
Most notably was the number of fires.
The 2018 season stands out for the scarcity of blazes, said Noel Livingston, fire management officer for the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.
Lightning, which starts most fires on the forest, ignited just 26 blazes last year, the fewest since at least 1970. Those fires burned just 17.3 acres, which ranks as the third-lowest annual total in the past half century on the Wallowa-Whitman.
The 2019 season has been much more active, with 68 lightning fires on the Wallowa-Whitman — exactly the annual average from the previous 10-year period.
