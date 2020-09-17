50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
September 18, 1970
Occasionally the most well-intentioned projects, when completed, have minor flaws or imperfections that only time can work out. So it is with the new Mason Dam.
When the dam was built in 1968 by the Bureau of Reclamation, it was expected to provide irrigation water for Baker Valley, serve as flood control, and provide recreation.
This sudden abundance of water has raised the water table in this community and inadvertently boosted sewer line construction costs.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 18, 1995
Bolts from Saturday’s lightning storm sparked several forest fires, none of which burned more than a tenth of an acre, on the Burnt-Powder Fire Zone.
A careless smoker caused the weekend’s first blaze, which burned one-tenth of an acre Friday at Wetmore Campground just north of Highway 26 on the Unity District.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 17, 2010
The beaver, alone among animals, was honored not only with one whole side of Oregon’s flag but also as the state’s nickname.
But quite contrary to what those symbolic awards might imply, the thick-furred rodents have hardly had an easy go of it around here.
Our ancestors cherished beavers not for their industrious nature and engineering skill, but rather for their pelts.
The animals aren’t nearly as numerous as they were before widespread trapping started.
Still, you don’t have to go far to see evidence of their presence.
You don’t even have to leave Baker City, actually.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 18, 2019
Cowboys have been tangling with steers at the Pendleton Round-Up for more than 100 years but Baker City cowboy Jesse Brown needed less than 4 seconds to make history.
Brown, 27, not only won the steer wrestling event at the famous rodeo on Saturday.
In the finals Brown brought his steer down in 3.7 seconds.
His performance broke the Round-Up arena record of 3.8 seconds set in 2002 by K.C. Jones and equalled in 2014 by Casey Martin.
Brown, a 2011 Baker High School graduate who was competing in his fourth Round-Up, said he was especially excited to set a record at such a renowned rodeo — and in the final round no less.
“It’s a big one,” he said of the Round Up, which started in 1910. “It’s one of the most prestigious rodeos in the world.”
And Brown’s event, steer wrestling, has been part of the annual September event almost as long, dating to 1911.
Brown, who competed in team roping at Montana State University after transferring from Washington State University, where he played football, said steer wrestling “fits me the best” among rodeo events.
