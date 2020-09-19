50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
September 19, 1970
HERMISTON — Time ran out for the Baker Bulldogs while they attempted a storybook comeback in the final seconds of play last night. The Baker team was defeated by the Hermiston Bulldogs 19-12 in a game that kept fans on the edges of their seats until the final gun.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 19, 1995
For several years the stew of letters and numbers that is federal law has been, for the most part, the environmental community’s boon and the timber industry’s bane.
Especially Section 36 of the Code of Federal Regulations. That section allows any citizen or group to appeal timber sales on public land.
But Public Law 104-19 has changed everything.
The law exempts “salvage” timber sales — those that contain dead or dying trees — from appeal.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 20, 2010
On paper Friday’s non-league football game between Baker and Fruitland, Idaho, had the makings of being the best game on the docket.
Baker was ranked No. 1 in the Max Prep polls and No. 3 in the Associated Press rankings. Fruitland (3-0) was ranked No. 3 in Idaho in Max Preps and No. 1 in the Idaho coaches rankings.
But, that was on paper.
Illness and minor injuries on the Baker squad, and an off night against a good team left Baker (2-1) on the wrong end of a 35-7 score at Bulldog Memorial Stadium.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 20, 2019
Baker County Commission Chairman Bill Harvey updated his two fellow commissioners Wednesday about his recent week-long trip to Washington, D.C.
Harvey traveled last week with several other members of the Eastern Oregon Counties Association to meet with members of the state’s congressional delegation and federal officials to discuss management of federal land.
About half of Baker County’s 2 million acres are managed by the federal government.
Harvey told commissioners Mark Bennett and Bruce Nichols that the Eastern Oregon officials focused on two federal programs that compensate counties, including Baker, for the loss of property tax revenue and reductions in timber harvesting.
PILT is the Payment In Lieu of Taxes program.
The program, which started in 1976, compensates counties for the loss of property tax revenue since federal land is exempt from that tax. About half of Baker County’s 2 million acres are managed by the federal government. The county expects to collect about $975,000 from the PILT program this fiscal year.
The other program is SRS — Secure Rural Schools. It started in 2000 and was intended to partially offset the loss of revenue that counties and schools receive from the sale of timber on federal land.
