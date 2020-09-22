50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
September 22, 1970
At a special city council meeting Monday night the council decided to go to the voters in November for a 10-year bond issue to finance a new fire house.
The council, at its previous meeting, approved asking voters for $375,000 for a new fire station.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 22, 1995
One inmate stole a state-owned pickup truck and he and another inmate escaped from the Powder River Correctional Facility Thursday morning.
Prison officials believe the inmate who took the truck picked up the other inmate outside the minimum security prison’s fence and that they escaped together.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 22, 2010
One of the more tame wildfire seasons in Northeastern Oregon in the past 40 years is giving way to what’s supposed to be a much more active autumn of prescribed burning.
Although the prescribed burners were pretty busy even last week, the last full week of summer.
Each spring and fall, when conditions are neither too dry nor too damp, workers from the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest ignite fires in parts of the 2.3-million-acre forest.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 20, 2019
Baker City Manager Fred Warner Jr. hopes to retire at the end of this year — but he wants to continue doing the same job for at least another year.
This possibility exists through Oregon’s Public Employees Retirement System (PERS).
PERS allows certain public employees to retire and begin collecting their pension, but continue to work for a public agency.
“I don’t want to retire, I just want to retire from PERS and keep working as the city manager,” Warner, 65, said on Friday.
The potential benefit to the public agency — Baker City, in this case — is that after Warner retired, the city would no longer have to contribute to his PERS account, which amounts to about $33,000 per year.
Warner has worked as city manager since May 2016. His salary for the current fiscal year, which started July 1, is $101,959.
Warner said Friday that although he would like to stay on as city manager after he retires from PERS, he “probably won’t work for more than a year or a year and a half” beyond his PERS retirement.
