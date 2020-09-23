50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
September 25, 1970
Three players dominated the action during the entire game between Burnt River and Imbler Friday afternoon at the Baker Junior High athletic field. But it was a team effort in the final two minutes of play that held Imbler on the Burnt River 20 yard line as they attempted to tie the game up.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 25, 1995
Two inmates who escaped from the Powder River Correctional Facility Thursday morning are suspects in a Thursday night burglary at the Sumpter Valley Railroad’s McEwen Depot.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 24, 2010
Two of the Baker City men who deployed this week to serve in Iraq with the Oregon National Guard’s 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry didn’t leave with empty stomachs.
They had their fill of apple pie first.
As a send-off for Wayne Chastain and Mick Estudillo, members from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints organized a party to celebrate their service to their country.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 25, 2019
Drivers passing through construction zones in the future will be increasingly likely to see a machine rather than a person guiding traffic.
But there will be a human flagger nearby.
One way to reduce the danger to flaggers from careless drivers is the use of “roboflaggers” or AFADs — Automated Flagger Assistant Devices.
Flaggers or other construction workers operate the devices remotely, usually through a computer tablet, but they do so while they’re at a safe distance from the road, said Alex Olsen-Smith, 38, who operated two of the devices recently along old Highway 30 as it leads south out of Baker City toward Interstate 84 during a utility line installation project.
The roboflaggers include a signal light, sign and traffic arm that drops when a lane is closed.
