50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
September 26, 1970
The Pine-Eagle Spartans opened their Tu-Valley League season yesterday with a 14-6 win over the Enterprise Savages.
The Spartans jumped to a 14-0 lead in the third period of play after the two teams battled scoreless in the first half as they went 70 yards in seven plays after receiving the opening kickoff.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 26, 1995
An environmental assessment to improve forest health and address ecosystem balance concerns is being conducted in Sumpter Valley.
Chuck Ernst, Baker District ranger, said the analysis area covers several blocks of National Forest land from the Blue Springs Summit to Huckleberry Mountain; Huckleberry Mountain to Dean Creek south of Phillips Reservoir; McCully Fork to Deer Creek north of Phillips Reservoir; and Deer Creek to California Gulch, north of the reservoir.
Part of the project would be thinning, harvest and some salvage of dead or dying trees.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 27, 2010
VALE — Stephen Talbot entered Friday’s non-league football game at Vale averaging nearly 9 yards a carry. Obviously, Vale was going to key on him to try to shut down Baker’s running attack.
The Vikings managed to slow Talbot down on the ground, but they had no answer for him through the air. Quarterback Jesse Brown found Talbot for 209 yards on five catches, and two long touchdown passes on the way to a 28-7 Baker victory.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 27, 2019
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has appointed Matt Shirtcliff, Baker County district attorney, to replace the retiring Greg Baxter as Baker County Circuit Court judge Nov. 1.
Baxter, who has served as Baker County Circuit Court judge since Jan. 1, 2001, announced in July that he would retire Oct. 31.
Shirtcliff has been district attorney since 2001 and has worked for the district attorney’s office since 1994.
“I appreciate the governor’s appointment and her confidence in me based on 25 years of service to the citizens of Baker County,” Shirtcliff stated in a press release.
Shirtcliff’s tenure in the Baker County District Attorney’s Office includes six years as a deputy district attorney, beginning in 1994. He was elected district attorney in 2001 and served for five terms.
Shirtcliff said he expects the governor to appoint an assistant attorney general from the Department of Justice to help in the District Attorney’s office during the transition.
Shirtcliff’s present term was due to expire in 2020. Candidates seeking to fill the position will compete in the May 2020 election with the winner possibly being appointed to fill the remainder of Shirtcliff’s term through the year, he said.
There are two assistant district attorneys on the staff. Michael Spaulding joined the office in January of 2012 and Kevin Imhoff has been on the job for about a year.
