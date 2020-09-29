50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
September 29, 1970
Because Baker policemen decided to enforce an outdated city ordinance prohibiting the display of merchandise on city sidewalks, many newspaper racks previously located in front of local businesses have been removed.
The City Council last night took the first step toward the amendment of that ordinance.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 29, 1995
Two counties and two cities in Northeastern Oregon recently received economic development grants totaling $153,500 through the Forest Service.
The grants included $47,000 for Halfway, $46,000 for Union County, $30,000 for Wallowa County and $25,500 for Enterprise.
Funding was made available through the Forest Service’s Economic Recovery Program created by the 1990 Farm Bill.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 29, 2010
An historic Forest Service log cabin in the Elkhorn Mountains is available for rent again after being closed for two years due to a spring freshet that washed out the access road.
Peavy Cabin is on the west side of the Elkhorns, about 10 miles southwest of Anthony Lakes and 49 miles from Baker City.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 30, 2019
Sheila Petty is working to bring beauty to Baker City with her new business, Blue Dahlia.
Petty offers homegrown flowers, which she began selling at the Baker City Farmers Market last Wednesday.
She cannot sell from her home property and plans to have a mobile flower truck to travel to markets and venues to sell her flowers.
Petty will have a variety of flowers including lisianthus, dahlias, roses, lilies, daisies, carnations, sunflowers, and others in a range of colors.
Blue Dahlia will have more flowers next year and Petty plans to use succession planting, where she plants every two to three weeks to have a constant supply of blooms.
Petty said she will be working through the winter to build beds for her flowers. She has a greenhouse at her home at 1605 Seventh St. she will utilize for hanging baskets and other flowers.
“I’ve always loved gardening,” said Petty, 59. “It’s very therapeutic to me and I just love it. And to then own my own business obviously has been a dream of mine for a long, long time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.