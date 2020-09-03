50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
September 4, 1970
Most Reverend Francis P. Leipzig, D.D. Bishop of Baker, will celebrate his Golden Jubilee in the priesthood and twentieth year as Bishop of Baker at a Pontifical Mass in St. Francis Cathedral, Baker, on Sept. 10, 1970.
His Eminence, James Francis Cardinal McIntyre, retired Archbishhop of Los Angeles, will preside in the sanctuary. This event marks the first time in the history of the Pacific Northwest that a Roman Catholic Cardinal — a Prince of the Church — has participated in an official function in this area.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 4, 1995
When Windows 95 debuted earlier this month there was some concerns voiced nationwide about how well the computer program would be received.
Computer experts in Baker City expressed mixed feelings about the new program.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 3, 2010
The class of 1943 had quite the childhood — surviving the Great Depression and then going straight into World War II.
But those aren’t the main stories Baker High classmates told during their 67-year reunion Saturday in Baker City.
A certain algebra teacher named Carl Kligel was the main topic.
“Remember how he could land the book?” Freida (Wood) George said to her tablemates.
“He could stand at the front of the room and throw a book at you no matter where you sat,” Clarene (Powell) Rohner said.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 4, 2019
Brian Sigler has to hover his helicopter so precisely that he can dip a bucket dangling 150 feet below his aircraft into a container scarcely bigger than a toddler’s wading pool.
Also he once had to fly over the Las Vegas Strip and gently place six air conditioners on the roof of a hotel.
Sigler, it hardly needs to be said, values visibility.
Which is among the many reasons he has such an affinity for the Kaman K-MAX.
“When I look out I don’t even see the aircraft,” Sigler, 37, said Tuesday morning as he stood beside the noticeably narrow helicopter in a grassy field on the west side of the Baker City Airport. “The best thing about it is visibility. I can look out from both sides. It’s real nice to fly.”
He was waiting for the call to do just that.
Sigler, who lives in Bend and works for Central Copters of Bozeman, Montana, was ready to take off on a 25-minute flight across Baker County to the 204 Cow fire southwest of Unity, where he can douse hot spots with 660 gallons of water.
Sigler and the helicopter’s mechanic, Tim Foust, are part of a veritable air armada stationed at the Airport to help ground crews corral the fire, which has burned about 8,800 acres since it was started by lightning Aug. 9 on the Malheur National Forest.
