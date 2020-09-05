50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
September 5, 1970
Anthony Lakes ski area is featured once again in the September issue of the world’s leading ski magazine, Ski.
In an article written by John Hoefling the background and history of the ski area are traced. It is described as one of the first areas in the West with a rope tow.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 5, 1995
Lightning sparked two fires and a person, possibly a shivering hunter, caused a third over the weekend on the Burnt-Powder Fire Zone.
The newest and largest blaze, the Baboon fire, was sparked by lightning. It had consumed about two acres by this morning and was burning in a thick Engellman spruce and subalpine fir forest high on Elkhorn Ridge north of Phillips Reservoir, said Angelica Johnson, information assistant for the fire zone.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 6, 2010
The Baker City Municipal Airport is getting a much needed facelift.
But not until next year.
In 2009, Gov. Ted Kulongoski signed the Connect Oregon III Grant — a transportation grant for communities to pay for improvements on rail, traffic and airports.
This spring, Jake Jacobs, a member of Baker City’s Airport Commission, wrote an application seeking $1.1 million to fix taxiway hazards, install taxiway lights and create hangar space at the south end of runway 31 at the city-owned airport.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 6, 2019
A man wanted for murder in Washington who last month opposed extradition, preferring instead to remain in the Baker County Jail awaiting disposition of local charges, changed his mind this week.
Colby James Hedman, 23, a former Heppner resident, waived extradition Wednesday in Baker County Circuit Court before Judge Greg Baxter. Hedman was taken Thursday to Walla Walla, Washington, where he will face charges of first-degree murder and theft of a motor vehicle.
Hedman, who was arrested near Baker City on July 9, was represented by Baker City attorney Damien Yervasi. Assistant District Attorney Michael Spaulding represented the state.
Upon Hedman’s return to Washington to face the more serious charges, the Baker County charges will be dismissed.
In response to a question from Baxter during Wednesday’s hearing, Spaulding said Bob and Robbie Borders, who live on Taggert Lane north of Baker City where Hedman is accused of stealing two of their vehicles, supported the state’s action.
Hedman has been held at the Baker County Jail since July 9 on two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and one count of attempting to flee or elude police, both Class C felonies; two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, Class C misdemeanors; and one count each of reckless driving, second-degree criminal trespass and failure to perform the duties of a driver involved in an accident.
