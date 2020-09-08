50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
September 8, 1970
Despite the constant drizzle spectators jammed the stands again yesterday at the Baker County Fair and Rodeo in Halfway.
Mud-splattered cowboys rode into the arena only to be dumped into the muck by an animal or, as in one case, dropped by a pickup rider.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 8, 1995
Baker County has supported Sen. Bob Packwood every six years since 1974, and at least one local Republican was disappointed the day after the 27-year senator resigned, almost three years after the first of more than a dozen women accused him of sexual harassment.
At least one Democrat is glad he’s gone.
“I’m a little distressed with the way it came about,” said Carl Kostol, former chairman of the Baker County Republican Committee.
Some Democrats viewed Thursday’s events with relief.
“I’m just glad he finally did it,” said Maryalys Urey, a member of the Baker County Democratic Committee.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 8, 2010
Rick Butler can understand why somebody stole his bicycle.
But burning his American flag too?
That act of vandalism will forever remain a mystery to Butler, 65, a Vietnam veteran who lives in Baker City.
“They’re not going to be able to explain to me why they burned my flag,” he said Tuesday. “Why people do that kind of stuff nobody knows.”
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
September 9, 2019
A late summer storm that swept in Sunday morning and felt more like autumn quelled the Granite Gulch fire in the Eagle Cap Wilderness.
The storm, which brought rain and caused temperatures to dip into the 30s in the wilderness, didn’t extinguish the lighting-sparked fire that’s been burning in the Minam River Canyon since July 14.
But it brought the fire, which has burned about 5,555 acres, to a “virtual standstill,” according to a press release from the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.
The weather station nearest the fire, at Mule Peak Lookout about three air miles southwest of the fire, recorded 0.19 of an inch of rain.
Higher amounts were recorded elsewhere, including 0.83 of an inch at the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center and 0.23 of an inch at the Baker City Airport.
Sunday was the wettest day at the airport since March 24, when 0.32 of an inch fell.
Fire officials don’t consider Sunday’s storm a “season-ending event,” referring to the official end of fire season, said Larisa Bogardus, a public information officer for the BLM serving in that capacity for the Granite Gulch fire.
But with the ground still wet, and temperatures forecast to remain below average much of this week and a chance of additional rain, it’s “highly unlikely” that the fire will generate much smoke, Bogardus said.
