50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
October 23, 1970
Food stamps will replace the Abundant Food program Nov. 2, announced Judge Lloyd Rea, county commission chairman.
The new program requires participants to buy a portion of the food stamps they receive. With the stamps, which are used as money in grocery stores, they can buy more food than the same amount of cash would provide.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 23, 1995
Bill Witt wants to maintain Oregon’s decades-old Republican representation in the U.S. Senate, but he believes the current occupant of one of the state’s two seats, Sen. Mark O. Hatfield, has been there too long.
Witt, who lives in Washington County and owns a business machine company, is running for Hatfield’s position and visited Baker County Friday during his campaign for the May 21, 1996, primary.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 22, 2010
About 50 people turned out Thursday morning to meet gubernatorial candidate Chris Dudley, who visited Baker City as part of his week-long, 20-county tour in the waning days of the campaign.
Dudley, who is running against former two-term governor and Democrat John Kitzhaber, wants to be Oregon’s first Republican governor in almost three decades.
Dudley supporters greeted the candidate in the lobby of the Basche-Sage Building.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
October 23, 2019
The Baker School Board agreed Monday to submit a letter supporting a community movement to establish a quiet zone that would, in most cases, prohibit Union Pacific freight trains from sounding their horns as they travel through town.
The Board agreed unanimously (director Andrew Bryan was absent) to direct Superintendent Mark Witty and his staff to work with director Julie Huntington to draft a letter asking the City Council to file a “Notice of Intent to establish a Quiet Zone.” The letter will be presented to the Council in advance of its Nov. 12 meeting.
The request for support came from Baker City residents Peter Fargo and Dennis Dougherty. Dougherty was accompanied to the meeting by his sixth-grade son, Landon Dougherty, who attends South Baker Intermediate School.
The District’s interest in the quiet zone is heightened because of the school’s proximity to the tracks, which run along the south side of the school and are just a short distance from the southern edge of the playground.
In expressing her support for submitting a letter to the Council, Huntington noted the noise and the shaking created by multiple trains that travel past the school daily.
“It’s loud. It’s really loud,” Huntington said. “But, for me, I want to make sure we don’t compromise safety here to have quiet.”
Witty said he would suggest a letter stating the District “believes this should be considered; we think it is an issue that has value.”
