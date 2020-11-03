50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
November 3, 1970
Earl English’s ten years of law enforcement and associated justice of the peace experience was enough to sway the majority of Baker County voters his way for the office of justice of the peace in yesterday’s general election.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 3, 1995
A Nebraska company that builds livestock equipment such as gates, holding pens and watering troughs may build a manufacturing plant in Baker City.
Behlen Mfg. Co. of Columbus, Neb., has been looking for a factory site to serve its Western markets and has narrowed its list to just Baker City, City Manager Karen Woolard said this morning.
However, company officials haven’t decided whether they will build the plant, she said.
“We’re very hopeful that they’ll go ahead and decide to build the plant here,” Woolard said.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 3, 2010
Ski Anthony Lakes is getting some international attention this month.
The November issue of National Geographic Traveler magazine contains a one-page feature on Nordic ski areas from across the United States and Canada.
Ski Anthony Lakes’ 30-kilometer network of Nordic trails is the only one featured from the Pacific Northwest.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
November 4, 2019
Kourtney Lehman, a 2017 Baker High School graduate who served as president of the Oregon FFA State Officer Team in 2017-18, has been elected secretary of the national organization.
Lehman, 21, was one of six elected to the national team Saturday near the close of the four-day National FFA Convention and Expo, which began Oct. 30 at Indianapolis.
Lehman will remain in Indianapolis until Thursday to begin preparing for her new role.
She said in a telephone interview today that she is looking forward to the year ahead.
“It’s an incredible experience that I never thought I would get to have,” she said of her election to national office. “I’m looking forward to sharing my love for agriculture and my love for service.”
Lehman is studying agricultural business management at Oregon State University. Although she has been on campus for two years, she has junior status as she works toward her degree.
After high school graduation, Lehman delayed her education for a year while serving as state FFA president. She will be required to do the same as she fulfills her duties as a national officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.