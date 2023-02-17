MW para-EMTS

Paramedics and EMTs from Metro West Ambulance's Baker City crew. From left,  Layton Taylor, Jason Buehner, Paul Ploeger, Tim Novotny and Jay Moline, in the company's ambulance bay at Washington Avenue and Second Street on Feb. 7, 2023.

 Ian Crawford/Baker City Herald

The transition from a public to a private ambulance service in Baker City happened Oct. 1, 2022, and the regional manager for the new provider, Metro West Ambulance, said the company is becoming more familiar with the area.

Two of the company’s five paramedics are local, one from Haines and one from Eagle Valley, said Tim Novotny, regional manager for Metro West.

