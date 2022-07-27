Baker City Council approved giving City Recorder Dallas Brockett permission to pursue the psilocybin ballot title for the Nov. 8 statewide election.
Councilors unanimously approved the first full reading of the ordinance and the second reading by title only at their regular meeting Tuesday, July 26.
Councilors decided at their July 12 meeting to instruct staff to prepare the ballot title.
The ordinance bans psilocybin, or psychedelic mushrooms, manufacturing and service centers.
Sister city
Mayor Kerry McQuisten met with the Taiwanese Consul General and Vice Consul to discuss having a sister city with them.
“Really, we’re just at a place where they suggested a city that would be a good match for Baker City. It’s pronounced ‘elon’, just like Elon Musk but it’s Yilan,” said McQuisten.
She said the mayor of Yilan has to go through the process and get approval. As soon as he does, McQuisten said the consuls will be in touch with her to move forward.
In other news:
- Public Works Director Michelle Owen presented the water ordinance with some modifications. In her staff report, Owen said the modifications include some minor housekeeping issues, such as title or process changes.
- The ordinance also modifies the code by including current Finance and Public Works Department policies and procedures.
“It’s not that we’re doing anything differently than what we’ve been doing for the last 20 years that I’ve been here. I’m just trying to make the ordinance match what we’ve been doing,” said Owen.
Owen said they are not charging anyone differently than they have been since 1979.
Additional language said “should a customer require a turn-on during weekend hours wherein a city employee must be called in to perform the water turn-on, there shall be enforced a fee set periodically by resolution.”
Councilor Jason Spriet asked to have clearer language in the ordinance regarding property changes in ownership.
“I just don’t want there to be any miscommunication where we have somebody who owns it, applies, builds the house and then leaves,” said Spriet.
Councilors will bring the water ordinance back to their next meeting for discussion.
- Councilors unanimously approved the first full reading and second reading by title only of the wastewater ordinance, with similar housekeeping changes to the water ordinance.
One of the changes made to the ordinance includes: “No new development requiring water or sewer service shall be permitted without extension and connection to City water and sewer facilities.”
- Councilors unanimously approved the Federal Aviation Administration grant in the amount of $442,737 for the Airport Master Plan Update and the Aviation GIS survey of the airport property.
At a previous City Council meeting, the Council awarded TO Engineers the project based on the recommendation of the airport commission.
According to a staff report from Owen, the FAA grant covers 90% of the project costs. The Oregon Department of Aviation has awarded the city a grant in the amount of $32,000 and the City will contribute the remaining $17,000 allocated in the 162 Fund of the 22-23 budget.
This project will take between 18-24 months to complete.
