Baker City Council approved giving City Recorder Dallas Brockett permission to pursue the psilocybin ballot title for the Nov. 8 statewide election.

Councilors unanimously approved the first full reading of the ordinance and the second reading by title only at their regular meeting Tuesday, July 26.

