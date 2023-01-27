Members of the Baker Food Co-op heard some troubling news during their quarterly meeting Monday, Jan. 23 at the library.
But there was also enthusiasm about trying to overcome a daunting list of challenges.
A perfect storm of circumstances has left the cooperative, which started in 1976 and has operated a store in Baker City almost as long, facing difficult decisions about continuing.
“We have some reality checks you need to know about,” cooperative president Cheri Smith said before laying out the problems to a packed room of members.
For the past several months the business has stayed open despite lacking a manager for the store at 2008 Broadway St.
That has put additional pressure on the volunteer members, with some tasks being delayed while members run the cash register.
“We haven’t been able to even scare a manager candidate out of the woods yet,” Smith said.
In the meantime, sales have dropped by nearly $100,000 since 2019.
In July 2022, Dana Ring, then the general manager of the co-op store, said just 10% of customers were spending $50 or more, down roughly one-third from the percentage a year earlier.
That trend prompted co-op officials to launch a campaign on July 1, 2022, called Save Our Store (S.O.S.), which asked members to pledge to spend at least $75 per month at the store, and also encouraged nonmembers to shop there as well.
“The co-op is absolutely in a critical position,” Ring said at the time. “Operationally, we aren’t sustaining ourselves.”
Inflation, increasing property taxes, new competitors and supply chain issues have also challenged the co-op.
Meanwhile, internal complications such as needing a modernized inventory system, maintenance, replacement and stocking needs, and a dwindling roster of board members, has put even more pressure on those striving to keep the business moving forward.
On the rear page of a report given to members prior to the meeting, the stakes were laid out simply: To continue, the co-op must fill five board positions during an April election, increase sales upward of $2,000 per day, hire a full-time manager, and find a way to increase participation by member and nonmember shoppers alike.
The alternative, Smith said, is to consider liquidating the cooperative.
There were tears in the meeting room as the discussion continued.
Shortly after, the crowd was asked for an informal show of raised hands of those who want to carry on. The call was met with virtually unanimous support.
The attendees brainstormed possible solutions to the dilemma.
The co-op will try to add new classes, secure grants, bolster its social media presence and revamp window displays in hopes of attracting more passers-by to check out the store’s stocks of food, supplements and other items.
“It is going to take some time to get that together,” said Smith, who was excited to see the renewed enthusiasm following the meeting. “There was so much great energy.”
In a more positive development, the raffles conducted by co-op member Joanne Illingsworth in December were well received, raising nearly $5,000 toward replacing failing refrigeration units at the store.
Anyone interested in becoming a co-op member, volunteering time, conducting culinary classes, applying for the open manager role or joining the board of directors can stop by 2008 Broadway St. between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., or call the store at 541-523-6281.
