Baker City is seeing a highlight season in its sports this last year, with basketball teams and wrestlers claiming some Top 5 slots on the regular, an Olympic gold medalist, a #1 hurdler and some nationally ranked rodeo athletes to boot.
It’s not just a highlight, sports are a cultural crux in America, even, something uniquely supported for unbroken generations. A reason to participate, to compete and to improve.
So, seeing some players never leave the benches during our Junior Varsity and JV2 games can strike a pang of conscience. They aren’t benched due to the whims and preferences of our coaches, however, nor for lack of talent or desire to play. The injured aside, many are our foreign exchange student players, some hailing from thousands of miles away, hosted here for semesters if not years for a few of them.
The standing rules in place that keep them out of the game are well intended. That they’re well intended isn’t to say they’re ideal, but we can understand the focus at least, Oregon sports programs are for Oregon kids. The Oregon Student Activities Association that has operated for decades running is the go-to for the decisions and nuances of who can play in our games. Recently the Herald set out to get some scope on reasons behind the rulings.
“The policy, in general, is striking a balance,” said president of the OSAA Peter Weber, “We have our board, we have our representative assembly, but there’s processes in place to amend the rules.”
Weber says that though there are consequently students left out of games, it’s rarely been a matter of their individual actions, but that the means they’ve come to play here have been abused. Several factors have almost defaulted the OSAA to rely on the Council on Standards for International Educational Travel, or CSIET, who have the power to certify certain visa programs for students to play in local sports.
“It’s a group that reviews exchange programs and international programs and basically gives them their seal of approval,” said Weber, “when a student comes on an exchange and comes to a school in Oregon and wants to participate, it’s a program they’re a part of.”
Functionally, there are two primary exchange visas, J1 and F1 visas, with some key differences between them that can impact their playing in games. Fundamentally, J1 visas close certain loopholes that F1 visas can exploit, and the result can mean many F1 students won’t be allowed to play in games.
Between the two, F1 visas are more common and simple in design, and therein lies the problem. Almost any kid can apply, and almost any host can accept (within legal statutes). From that comes a capacity to stack a team with an unlimited pool of athletes from a world’s supply.
Without these rules, a coach could effectively build his dream roster and fill the rooms of his home with athletes of his choosing. Grossly unfair by displacing opportunities meant for local kids, and grossly unfair to the local competition, and a foreign student caught up in such a bracket could find their future education on the line if they can’t live up to those expectations.
Weber described how J1 visas circumvent that abuse. Host families are vetted, incoming students are more randomly assigned, and the circumstances surrounding their visa are closely observed. Also, in part, J1 students are here to receive a facet of education they’re missing, experiences and classes that aren’t available in their home country, whereas F1 visas have many options.
But for the individuals affected by it, there are situations where the rules can hurt the reality. Local BHS athletics director Buell Gonzales Jr is familiar with the statutes, and says he’s been exploring options within his power to improve their experiences.
“We are going to try to start an intramural program next year,” said Gonzales, “short seasons with some practices and a few games. This might help those kids stay involved and connected.”
With any luck it’ll mean these budding athletes get a real chance at being involved in more than practices, though he notes many are quite content to be part of the physical activity. As it were, there are exceptions to the rules that can allow F1 students to be more involved, so long as they meet the many criteria carved out in the OSAA handbook, for example many 9th graders can find exceptions for having no sports experience or even access to facilities until coming to America.
There’s a burden of understanding the rules, of course, the language barriers that many face can also mean they don’t receive the advocacy a more fluent parent could provide. As yet alternatives haven’t been thoroughly tested, as any experimentation with the rules would be something inflicted on an active season of sports. But with the intention of sharing this American cornerstone with the world, it merits public interest. Last year the Herald covered the phenomenon of baseball in Bhutan, where you can observe the positive effect that modern sports can have on the young.
From the outside it can be hard to get the whole picture, including policies at the local, state, national and international level in all. For a host family hoping their student can be more involved, or for the remote parents just wanting the best experience for their kid, it’s best to contact local athletic directors to discuss these policies. As well, the OSAA has an open ear to suggestions, and works very closely with the CSIET to provide safe, fair and balanced competitions.
Some fielded suggestions were to supply a rotating exchange student position, per team, or perhaps host specially inclusive games that could allow a coach to enter an F1 player into an event so that every exchange student gets a chance to showcase their talent in turn, but each change should be approached carefully, with respect to the integrity of the program.
If you’d like to know more, you can consult the official OSAA manual, linked here: https://www.osaa.org/docs/handbooks/osaahandbook.pdf#page=54 or reach out to your local school district to see what options best fit your student. You as well can contact the OSAA via info@osaa.org, or call 503-682-6722 to offer your input or get clarifications.
