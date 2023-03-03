Tallying all of the possible moves in a game of chess isn’t just overwhelming, it leaves figures such as billions and octodecillions in the dust.
But it’s a much smaller number that impressed Ian Wolfe, who leads Baker’s Chess for Success youth program.
The number is 20.
That’s how many local players qualified for the state tournament with their performance in a regional tournament in Baker City on Saturday, Feb. 25.
“The regional tournament was a great success this year,” Wolfe said. “It was our first year hosting a tournament and everything went as smoothly as possible. Of course the highlight was getting to send twenty of our kids to Portland to participate in the state tournament. I can’t be any prouder of our kids for the way they played in the tournament — win, lose or draw.”
The state tournament will be April 14-15 in Portland at the Expo Center.
Wolfe, who is in his fourth year coaching chess, said Baker’s Chess for Success program has expanded to include high school players this year.
“Overall our numbers are about the same as from where we were last year,” Wolfe said. “However, we have added a high school program this year and it is the first time Baker has taken any high schoolers to the state tournament. That has been exciting to see. We really want to build this program so kids who are playing chess at South Baker or at the Middle School can have a place to play when they become freshmen.”
Not that age is an impediment to success in chess.
“The great beauty of chess is that it really is a game where everyone is equal,” Wolfe said. “I think right now the youngest age to become a grandmaster in chess is just a little over 12 years old. What I try to do for beginners is make things as simple as possible and then add more advanced things as time goes on.”
His intermediate players get to pick up new tricks, and can be expected to know defenses such as castling, offenses such as en passant, and the art of forking — placing a piece so that it threatens two or more others.
“For our advanced players I’ve brought in a chess computer to help record games so we can review them together in class, work through mistakes,” he said.
“One of the things that I always enjoy is that over the course of the year we continue to add new players to our team,” Wolfe said. “Kids will hear about the program from other players and want to join. Our middle school team is really strong this year and that has been fun. We also have two foreign exchange students on our high school team and it has been great to have them participating.”
And as with other competitive events, chess gives players a chance to learn how to deal with success and failure, and to be supportive to their fellow competitors.
“We always want to make sure that we’re encouraging one another as teammates,” Wolfe said. “I regularly tell the kids that losing is just a part of playing, no different than winning. Even the best chess players in the world lose.”
Wolfe also strives to improve his own skills as a player.
“I may have been beaten once or twice and may have let myself get beaten a handful of other times,” he said with a laugh. “I can neither confirm nor deny that. I still want kids to think I’m a stronger player than I am. I feel if I’m going to be any kind of chess coach or teacher I need to be learning just as our players are.”
Wolfe said he also keeps up to date on chess as a worldwide competition, including some of the top players.
“The former World Champion Magnus Carlsen has abdicated his crown and now two candidates, Ian Nepomniachthi and Ding Liren, will be playing for the title in April of this year,” Wolfe said. “I find it all satisfying and exciting and I’m pretty sure I might be the only one in Baker County who does. But I really just want my love for the game to help foster a love for the game for our chess kids. There are some great life lessons, great life skills, that anyone can benefit from in their own day-to-day lives.”
