Baker City officials are continuing preparations for a major project to improve traffic flow, including bicycles and pedestrians, on sections of 10th Street, Hughes Lane and Cedar Street.
The Northern Baker Transportation Improvement Plan focuses on these street sections:
• 10th Street from Hughes Lane to Broadway Street
• Cedar Street from Hughes Lane to Campbell Street
• Hughes Lane from 10th Street to Cedar Street
• Pocahontas Road from 10th Street to 17th Street/Chico Street
The project is still in the planning stage, said Michelle Owen, Baker City’s public works director.
“This is kind of a concept plan, it’s a 20-year plan,” Owen said. “We’re going to have some money in 2024 to actually implement some of this plan. We do have some House bill funding that came through that’s allocated to some of these projects.”
One of the more contentious proposals unveiled earlier in the process was the potential to change the lane striping on 10th Street from the current four-lane configuration, with two travel lanes in each direction, to three lanes, with one travel lane in each direction and a center turn lane.
That’s the design in place on Campbell Street from Main Street east.
The current proposal retains the current four-lane striping on 10th Street.
“I think the biggest point of discussion over the course of this is the four-lane, three-lane thing for 10th street and clearly there was support for keeping four lanes,” Owen said. “We had support for both but there was more support for keeping four lanes on 10th Street.”
Owen said 10th Street would have crosswalks along with curb extensions at several intersections to shorten the crossing distance for pedestrians.
Gretchen Stadler, a member of the advisory committee for the project, said the committee met recently with three members of the Baker City Council and Bill Harvey, chairman of the Baker County Board of Commissioners, along with officials from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
During that meeting the issue of the lane striping on 10th Street was a topic of discussion, Stadler said.
“ODOT was presenting information about the difference in safety and showing from studies that had been done that a three-lane is a safer option,” Stadler said. “But the council members who were in attendance and Mr. Harvey felt strongly, even coming into the meeting, that a four-lane road was the only thing that was going to work.”
Stadler said that although some residents oppose the three-lane configuration on 10th Street because they don’t like that set up on Campbell, 10th Street is actually wider than Campbell, so the comparison isn’t necessarily appropriate.
Stadler said she’s concerned that the elected officials haven’t adequately considered the information that ODOT presented about the potential safety benefits of a three-lane configuration on 10th Street.
According to ODOT data, in the five years after Campbell was restriped to three lanes in 1997 the number of crashes on that section of street dropped by 15%.
Traffic engineers say the three-lane system, with a center turn lane, is especially effective at reducing rear-end collisions, since drivers, unlike with the four-lane configuration, aren’t in a travel lane as they wait to turn left.
Despite her concerns about the striping on 10th Street, Stadler said other proposed improvements would be beneficial.
“The really important part of the whole project is that it is addressing the safety concerns and the accessibility to all modes of transportation,” Stadler said. “So, it’s not just about people driving their cars on those three corridors, it’s also about pedestrians being able to walk down 10th Street.”
The proposal suggests adding sidewalks and bike lanes on both sides of 10th Street from H Street north to Hughes Lane, and sidewalks on both sides from H Street south to Broadway. Curbside parking would be allowed on both sides of 10th Street south of H Street.
For Cedar Street north of D Street, the proposal calls for a 10-foot-wide bicycle/pedestrian path on the west side of the street, and a 6-foot-wide walking path on the east side.
The bicycle/pedestrian path would also continue south of D Street.
The project also includes a proposed rebuild of the intersection of 10th Street/Hughes Lane/Pocahontas Road. Possible changes include realigning 10th Street just north of the intersection. Traffic heading north on 10th Street would have three lane options — straight, onto Highway 30 toward Haines, right onto Hughes Lane, or left onto Pocahontas Road.
Drivers traveling east on Pocahontas Road would also have three lanes — straight onto Hughes Lane, left onto Highway 30 or right onto 10th Street.
The project analysis is available on the city’s website: https://www.bakercity.com/DocumentCenter/View/1961/TM6_Future-Conditions_Analysis_Final
“This plan that we’re working on we should have completed and to the (city) planning commission and then the (city) council in January maybe into February; we’ve basically done the heavy lifting on this,” Owen said.
