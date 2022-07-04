The Baker City Planning Commission will consider an application for a 12-unit apartment complex near Saint Alphonsus Medical Center.
The commission has scheduled a public hearing for Wednesday, July 20 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1655 First St.
Eva Henes filed the application on behalf of Ber and Kristen Anderson and the owners of the 0.62-acre property, Kevin and Terri Bell, according to a public notice from the Baker City-County Planning Department.
The vacant lot is on the east side of Midway Drive, the street that starts at Pocahontas Road, just east of the hospital, and runs south, becoming 13th Street near the Powder River Correctional Facility.
The parcel is between Mountain Valley Dental Clinic to the north, and the USDA Service Center to the south. It’s also across Midway Drive from the hospital emergency room.
The application proposes six 3-bedroom units and six 2-bedroom units, along with 10 private garages, a common open space and a playground.
The complex would consist of two apartment buildings, each measuring 42 feet by 110 feet, with six units and five single-car garages.
The property is in the general-commercial zone.
A planning department staff report for the commission will be available for the public to review at the department, Suite 131 in the basement of the Baker County Courthouse, 1995 Third St., by July 13. A digital copy can be emailed for no cost by calling Madison Brossett at the planning department, 541-523-8219, or by email at mbrossett@bakercounty.org.
