The two queens for the East-West Shrine All-Star Football Game, which will be played Saturday evening, Aug. 7 in Baker City, both hail from the same small town — North Powder.
West Queen Chelsie Thompson, 11, and East Queen Adelynn Klundby, 16, have both been helped by Shriners hospitals for many years.
They will represent their respective teams when the players compete at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium.
Tickets to the football game are $15 and can be purchased at the stadium starting at 5 p.m. Pre-game events start at 6 p.m., followed by kickoff at 7 p.m.
The game will be livestreamed by EOAlive on https://eoalive.tv/.
Chelsie’s story
Chelsie was six years old on June 3, 2016, when she was hurt in an accident with a riding lawnmower at her family’s home.
“She had her left leg amputated from that accident,” Chelsie’s mom, Erin Thompson said. “About a month and a half after her accident, we were able to start attending Shriners and they’ve actually helped her get all of her prosthetics.”
Chelsie spent many nights in the Shriners Hospital in Portland during the summer of 2016, where she experienced the nurturing atmosphere that the Shriners hospitals across the country are renowned for.
“They were really nice,” Chelsie said.
She has needed a new prosthetic every year since her accident, and the Shriners have continued to help the Thompsons over the past five years.
“They are definitely a blessing for us because I don’t know how we would be able to make it all work with having a prosthetic once a year,” Erin said. “Being able to go there has been really nice.”
Adelynn’s story
Adelynn’s mother, Casey Townsend, said her daughter was first treated at a Shriners hospital when she was just a year old.
That was in Sacramento, California.
Adelynn was born with a birth defect called proximal femoral focal deficiency (PFFD), in which her right femur — the thigh bone — and right hip joints didn’t develop.
From all of this, she has an above-the-knee prosthetic.
The family moved to Oregon when Adelynn was three, and she’s been an occasional patient at the Portland hospital since.
“She’s had several surgeries, she wears a prosthetic,” Townsend said. “They also got her involved with Challenged Athletes Foundation where she’s learned about sports and how to adapt to that.”
Thanks to the Shriners, Adelynn received a grant from Challenged Athletes that helped her get a prosthetic leg designed to allow her to run.
“It’s been very positive. It’s been great for her,” Townsend said.
Townsend said she knew Adelynn wouldn’t have to worry about being in pain from surgeries and treatment thanks to Shriners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.